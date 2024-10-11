

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World markets digested the mixed economic data from the U.S. on Thursday that showed a lesser-than-expected softening in inflation and a higher-than-expected increase in the number of individuals filing for unemployment benefits. All eyes are now on the producer price inflation data as well as the onset of the earnings season. The headline producer price inflation is seen edging down to 0.1 percent from 0.2 percent in August.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders, the likelihood of a quarter-point cut in the next Fed review in November has decreased to 82.4 percent from 83.3 percent a day earlier.



Wall Street Futures have edged down. European benchmarks are trading slightly above the flatline. Major benchmarks in Asia closed on a mixed note.



Dollar Index is trading flat. Bond yields hardened across regions. Crude oil prices eased despite anxiety about the situation in the Middle East. Gold prices extended gains amidst mixed economic data from the U.S. Cryptocurrencies gained.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 42,474.50 down 0.09% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,777.80, down 0.25% Germany's DAX at 19,240.45, up 0.16% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,225.62, down 0.15% France's CAC 40 at 7,547.77, up 0.08% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,974.85, up 0.09% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,581.00, up 0.42% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,214.50, down 0.10% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,217.74, down 2.55% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,251.98, up 2.98% (Oct 10)



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0930, down 0.05% GBP/USD at 1.3058, up 0.00% USD/JPY at 149.06, up 0.34% AUD/USD at 0.6730, down 0.13% USD/CAD at 1.3772, up 0.24% Dollar Index at 102.99, down 0.00%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.100%, up 0.12% Germany at 2.2925%, up 1.75% France at 3.068%, up 1.39% U.K. at 4.2860%, up 1.68% Japan at 0.950%, up 0.00%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $78.70, down 0.88%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $75.25, down 0.79%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,658.70, up 0.74%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $61,115.19, up 0.19% Ethereum at $2,413.10, up 0.79% BNB at $567.58, down 0.11% Solana at $141.92, up 1.87% XRP at $0.5377, up 2.08%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News