

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



ZenaTech, Inc. (ZENA) is up over 72% at $3.06. AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) is up over 26% at $1.30. Power REIT (PW) is up over 19% at $1.43. BloomZ Inc. (BLMZ) is up over 18% at $1.59. DatChat, Inc. (DATS) is up over 12% at $1.40. Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (AEHR) is up over 11% at $14.85. Akanda Corp. (AKAN) is up over 10% at $1.19. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is up over 9% at $26.44. Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) is up over 8% at $1.25. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) is up over 7% at $18.51. NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) is up over 7% at $4.55. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) is up over 6% at $2.64. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) is up over 6% at $2.45.



In the Red



Sky Quarry Inc. (SKYQ) is down over 12% at $3.61. Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) is down over 9% at $8.59. A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) is down over 7% at $79.59. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is down over 6% at $224.11. Indivior PLC (INDV) is down over 6% at $7.46. Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) is down over 6% at $1.24. Hesai Group (HSAI) is down over 5% at $5.05. Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) is down over 5% at $3.27. Agora, Inc. (API) is down over 5% at $3.05. Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) is down over 5% at $1.28.



