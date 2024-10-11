Anzeige
11.10.2024
The Urgent Multi-Billion Dollar Demand for PFAS Treatment: Insights From IDTechEx

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / "Forever chemicals", the family of chemicals known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), is coming under regulatory pressure as concerns over the negative effects of PFAS mount. With the increasing awareness of PFAS contamination, regulators are now backing measures to remove PFAS from key environmental sources. In the new report, "PFAS Treatment 2025-2035: Technologies, Regulations, Players, Applications", market intelligence firm IDTechEx examines regulations on PFAS contamination worldwide to identify the need and opportunity for PFAS treatment technologies.

Global regulations on PFAS in drinking water. Source: IDTechEx

Global regulations on PFAS in drinking water. Source: IDTechEx



Author of the research, IDTechEx Senior Technology Analyst Sona Dadhania, advises: "The broad definition of PFAS by the OECD encompasses around 5,000-10,000 unique chemicals, including PFOA and PFOS. The applications of different PFAS chemicals are nearly as broad as the chemical family itself. Depending on the specific chemical, PFAS can confer helpful properties such as oil and water repellence, ionic conductivity, etc., making it applicable in many important areas, including semiconductor manufacturing and firefighting foams."

With so many PFAS and just as many applications for them, why are PFAS now coming under increased scrutiny? Dadhania explains that scientific evidence is growing that, depending on different factors, continued exposure to specific PFAS may lead to negative health effects, such as increased risk of cancer, per the US EPA and the OECD. PFAS has infiltrated the environment through numerous avenues: industrial discharge, usage of PFAS-containing firefighting foam, the leaching of PFAS-containing consumer goods, etc. One study estimated over 57,000 sites of PFAS contamination in the USA alone.

The scale of PFAS contamination and its threat to human health establishes a need to remove PFAS from the environment. Numerous treatment technologies will be required to accomplish this, given the scale of PFAS contamination and its persistent nature. IDTechEx has extensively explored the technology landscape for PFAS treatment, appraising both incumbent and novel treatments to separate PFAS from the environment and permanently destroy it.

The comprehensive discussion and analysis in "PFAS Treatment 2025-2035: Technologies, Regulations, Players, Applications" offer a clear picture of the dynamic PFAS treatment market for those looking to understand this rapidly emerging field in sustainability. For more information, please visit www.idtechex.com/PFASTreat.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx provides trusted independent research on emerging technologies and their markets. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Contact Information

Charlotte Martin
Subscriptions Marketing Manager
c.martin@idtechex.com
+44(0)1223 812300

SOURCE: IDTechEx

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

