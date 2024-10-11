The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 10 October 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 10 October 2024 97.66p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 95.80p per ordinary share

11 October 2024

