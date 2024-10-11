Anzeige
Freitag, 11.10.2024
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
PR Newswire
11.10.2024 16:06 Uhr
Bybit x Block Scholes Derivatives Report Uncovers BTC Call Option Boom Amidst Election Uncertainty

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, in collaboration with Blocks Scholes, is excited to unveil its latest crypto derivatives report. This insightful report explores the market's response to recent price fluctuations and the backdrop of the upcoming U.S. election.

Bybit Logo

Key Insights:

Decline in BTC Options Implied Volatility: Surprisingly, implied volatility for Bitcoin (BTC) options has dropped, despite the looming U.S. election. Traditionally, market uncertainty would lead to increased volatility ahead of major events, like the much-anticipated BTC Spot ETF launch, making this a noteworthy deviation.

Surge in Call Option Volumes: BTC call option trading volumes have surged significantly in recent weeks, potentially signaling a shift towards a bullish market sentiment.

Muted Futures Activity: While futures trading saw positive momentum with early October's market volatility, open interest has remained relatively subdued compared to pre-September expiration levels.

Spike in BTC Perpetual Swap Volumes: Open interest in BTC perpetual swaps remained stable; however, trading volumes surged in response to early October's volatility spike, marking an important market movement.

Cautious Sentiment in ETH Options: Ethereum (ETH) options also saw a decline in implied volatility. Put option volumes have surpassed call volumes over the past week, suggesting traders are taking a more cautious stance regarding ETH's future price movements.

Access the Full Report:

Gain deeper insights and explore the potential impacts on your crypto trading strategies by downloading the full report here: https://learn.bybit.com/crypto-insight/bybit-x-block-scholes-crypto-derivatives-analytics-report-oct-9-2024/

Bybit / TheCryptoArk /BybitResearch

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-x-block-scholes-derivatives-report-uncovers-btc-call-option-boom-amidst-election-uncertainty-302273884.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
