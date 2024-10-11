Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
11.10.2024 16:10 Uhr
First North Denmark: Konsolidator A/S - increase

New shares in Konsolidator A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 15 October 2024. The new shares are issued
due to a directed issue. 


Name:              Konsolidator   
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061113511   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           KONSOL      
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 22,160,721 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             573,979 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  22,734,700 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 3.92     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.04     
--------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:     172620      
--------------------------------------------------


For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
