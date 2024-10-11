Anzeige
Freitag, 11.10.2024
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
ACCESSWIRE
11.10.2024 17:02 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

T-Mobile Responding to Hurricane Milton

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / T-Mobile
(Updated: 10/10)

October 10, 2024

Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida overnight and today T-Mobile teams are focused on mobilizing as quickly as possible to support recovery.

Network Update
The significant work we did to prepare our network in advance of the storm helped put us in the best possible position today. Our network held up well for the most part but with this level of storm there are sites down in several areas including Tampa, Jacksonville, Miami and Orlando, among others. This may be impacting service for customers in those areas.

We are focused on recovery as quickly as possible. Our crews will be out assessing sites and beginning necessary repairs where they are able to do so. As they will be navigating conditions that are incredibly difficult - downed power lines and trees, flooding and other hazards - they will be proceeding with safety as the priority.

In addition to damage caused by the storm, power outages are also creating challenges for our network sites. We currently have around 400 fixed generators running across impacted areas and will deploy portable generators when we can. We are also preparing to roll out COWs and COLTs as needed.

Concessions Update
While the majority of our customers are on plans with unlimited talk, text and data, for those who aren't we are offering unlimited talk, text and data for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Assurance Wireless customers beginning yesterday, October 9, through Monday, November 11 in the following counties: Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Okeechobee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Saint Lucie, Sarasota and Volusia.

Additional Information
Our community support teams are beginning to activate in Gainesville with Wi-Fi trucks and trailers packed with supplies like batteries and charging cables. They are supporting local temporary shelters and are deploying to other areas as needed.

Our stores and Customer Experience Centers in impacted areas will remain closed. Stores in Miami Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties have been re-opened. For ongoing updates on local store operations, please use our store locator.

We also continue to ensure we are best supporting our employees who have been impacted.

For more information on T-Mobile's emergency response efforts and for tips to stay connected visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/news/emergency-response. Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Media Relations Contact
T-Mobile US, Inc.
MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact
T-Mobile US, Inc.
Investor.Relations@t-mobile.com
https://investor.t-mobile.com

T-Mobile Emergency Response vehicle en-route to Florida on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
