Locus Chain, Creta Platform's Strategy and Vision Were Introduced Upon Invitation From Lloyd Capital and Mike Pompeo in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / On Sept. 25, 2024, in New York City, Lloyds Capital - the global financial partner of Locus Chain and Creta - hosted a high-profile event showcasing "the world's most scalable blockchain, Locus Chain," alongside "the groundbreaking Web3 gaming and entertainment ecosystem, Creta."



The event, hosted by Lloyds Capital, attracted prominent figures, distinguished entrepreneurs, and financiers from around the globe. SangYoon Lee, CEO of Locus Chain; Ray Nakazato, CCO of Creta; Thomas Vu, former executive producer of League of Legends and current CIO of Creta; and Hyuk-il Kwon, director at Naver's Happybean, which is collaborating with Creta, delivered presentations showcasing the technological depth of Locus Chain, its potential as a core solution for future industries, and the scale and vision of the Creta ecosystem. Their insights were met with an enthusiastic response.

Notably, major global entities such as SK Group and Naver, alongside leading U.S. firms including Lloyds Capital, Republic, and AllianceBernstein, as well as India's Bankai Group, and the United Nations committed to exploring collaboration through their extensive global networks, working together with industry leaders to drive future innovation by engaging in forward-looking discussions about how they could collaborate with Locus Chain and Creta to contribute significantly to the betterment of society and drive meaningful, innovative growth for the ecosystems.

Lloyds Capital, a global investment firm led by Mike Pompeo, includes a team of influential figures such as Marik String, former U.S. State Department General Counsel; Christopher Yoshida, former CFO of Northern Data and current CEO of Pinetree Partners; David Malpass, former World Bank Group founder and board member; Chalid Arrab, founder of Lloyds Group; and Bulent Aksu, former Deputy Finance Minister of Turkey.

Locus Chain and Creta have entered into a strategic partnership with Lloyds Capital to establish the Creta ecosystem fund, a $1 billion initiative to drive global business development.

The event, moderated by Evan Klassen, founder of One Humanity and Vice President of Creta, saw the participation of over 60 prominent global business leaders including Rochel Bernstein of AllianceBernstein, which manages over $1 trillion in assets; Michael Spanos, co-owner of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers; Shane McMahon, former WWE Executive Vice President and current CEO of Ideanomics; UN Ambassador David Sánchez; Adam Kelly, advisor at Knollwood Investment Advisory; Michael Bressler, CEO of X2B; Rob Hadick, CEO of Dragonfly Capital; Hyuk-il Kwon, co-founder of Naver; Sang-kyu Kang, Head of SK Global Digital Investment Group; and Bankim Brahmbatt, Chairman of India's Bankai Group. The attendees enthusiastically supported the vision of Locus Chain and Creta, engaging in active discussions about future collaborations.

In his welcome address, Mike Pompeo, Chairman of Lloyds Capital, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with Locus Chain and Creta and share in their groundbreaking technology and vision." He further noted, "As we pave the way for the next generation of future industries, I have high expectations for Locus Chain and Creta as the key technologies and platforms that will help us overcome the challenges ahead."

During the event, Dr. Young-bae Moon, Vice President of Bloom Technology, the company developing Locus Chain, highlighted the critical need for high-performance blockchains like Locus Chain in the rapidly evolving AI industry. He asserted that "a sufficiently fast and scalable blockchain can manage the foundational data necessary for AI generation as well as the data produced by AI. This capability would help prevent the illegal collection of AI data and eliminate false information, thereby mitigating the antisocial aspects of AI that pose significant threats to humanity's economy, security, and social stability. Furthermore, data providers would have their rights protected while AI developers could achieve greater data precision, fostering a virtuous ecosystem that significantly enhances AI. However, most existing blockchain technologies are not suitable for this purpose due to their limitations in performance and scalability. Currently, Locus Chain is the only blockchain capable of delivering the extremely fast processing speeds and scalability required for large-scale applications in the AI industry."

The attendees responded positively to this presentation, recognizing that concerns regarding AI technology could be effectively managed through Locus Chain and that it could also cultivate a more advanced ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Thomas Vu, the former Executive Producer of League of Legends and the newly appointed Chief Innovative Officer (CIO) of Creta, a Web3 game platform being developed on the Locus Chain, presented his vision for Creta's multiverse and superclub concept. He described it as a next-generation community model that transcends the limitations of existing communities, referred to as "spatial communities."

Additionally, Ray Nakazato, Creta's Chief Creative Officer and a former game development producer at Microsoft, shared an ambitious vision for the Creta ecosystem that leverages AI technology to significantly simplify content development. This innovation is designed to blur the boundaries between developers and users while also dramatically reducing server costs through the implementation of Locus Chain technology. Nakazato also addressed challenges related to intellectual property usage agreements and payment, proposing a model where the production, consumption, and investment in content can be infinitely repeated, thereby removing growth limitations within the Creta ecosystem. His presentation captured significant attention from attendees.

Hyuk-il Kwon, co-founder of Naver and current chairman of Naver HappyBean Foundation, introduced his highly anticipated AI avatar system, Quavatar, which will be integrated into Creta. He outlined his vision and the expected benefits of this integration, as well as the GiveFy project, developed in collaboration with One Humanity and Bloom Technology, which builds upon the legacy of Naver HappyBean. His presentation captured significant interest from attendees, particularly representatives from the U.N., who showed enthusiasm for the GiveFy project, which aims to create and expand a global donation ecosystem where increased contributions yield greater benefits.

Republic, the largest Web3 venture capital firm in the United States, expressed its commitment to collaboratively building a Web3 ecosystem alongside Locus Chain and Creta. With millions of members, they aim to establish themselves as a leading Web3 content platform. Additionally, Bankai Group's Chairman Bankim Brahmbhatt and CEO Raj Brahmbhatt shared their ambition to pioneer the future market in India, one of the world's top emerging markets, in partnership with Locus Chain and Creta, with the goal of creating the largest gaming platform in the country.

SangYoon Lee, CEO of Bloom Technology, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating, "I was delighted to share the visions of Locus Chain and Creta with potential partners, alongside key collaborators such as Hyuk-il Kwon, Lloyd Capital and Republic. We successfully conveyed to numerous entrepreneurs, financiers, and politicians that Locus Chain and Creta can deliver innovative solutions to the various challenges facing the blockchain ecosystem and the advancement of the WEB3 industry. In addition to driving corporate growth through service and technological development, we aim to become industry leaders in addressing the social issues emerging from AI and WEB3."

