Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
11.10.2024 18:19 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Issue of Equity

DJ Issue of Equity 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Issue of Equity 
11-Oct-2024 / 16:47 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
11 October 2024 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
Issue of Equity 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that, on 11 October 2024, it sold from treasury at a 
premium to the last published net asset value 50,000 ordinary shares of one penny each (the "Ordinary Shares") for cash 
at a price of 97.40 pence per Ordinary Share. The new Ordinary Shares were credited as fully paid and rank pari passu 
with the existing Ordinary Shares. 
 
Following this issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue stands at 142,844,239 excluding 1,901,532 held in 
treasury. 
 
The above figure (142,844,239) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will 
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the 
FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
 
Enquiries: 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc      0203 757 1912 
Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary 
 
 
Winterflood Investment Trusts          0203 100 0000 
Neil Morgan

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor /en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: IOE 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  352526 
EQS News ID:  2007249 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2007249&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2024 11:48 ET (15:48 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.