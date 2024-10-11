Anzeige
Freitag, 11.10.2024
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
11.10.24
15:29 Uhr
3,120 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
11.10.2024 18:24 Uhr
58 Leser
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11

11 October 2024

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 84,851 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 266.519 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury.

Total Voting Rights

Following this transaction, the Company's issued share capital is 334,363,825 Ordinary Shares, of which 48,206,303 shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 286,157,522 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the purposes of calculating whether or not they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Cavendish Securities plc +44 (0)20 7397 8900

Tunga Chigovanyika

Andrew Worne

Redwheel +44 (0)20 7227 6000

James Aylett

Montfort Communications RWC@montfort.london
Gay Collins +44 (0) 7798 626282

Toto Reissland-Burghart +44 (0) 7976 098139

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


© 2024 PR Newswire
