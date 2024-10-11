Coherent Corp.: Coherent Appoints Sherri Luther as Chief Financial Officer

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (the "Company" or "Coherent") (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today announced that following a comprehensive search, it has appointed Sherri Luther as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective today.



Ms. Luther joins Coherent from Lattice Semiconductor ("Lattice"), where she was Chief Financial Officer since 2019. Before Lattice, Ms. Luther spent 16 years at Coherent, Inc., prior to its acquisition, including as Corporate Vice President of Finance.

"We are pleased to welcome Sherri Luther back to Coherent's leadership team," said Jim Anderson, Chief Executive Officer. "Our time working together at Lattice and her previous tenure at Coherent, combined with her proven track record as a public company CFO, make Sherri an ideal leader to help us unlock the full potential of Coherent."

"I am excited to join Coherent as its next CFO," said Ms. Luther. "Coherent is well positioned to build on its momentum and deliver enhanced profit growth and cash generation over the long term."

"I would like to thank Rich Martucci for his outstanding leadership as Interim CFO and for his continued service at Coherent," said Mr. Anderson. "His experience and leadership will ensure a smooth transition, and I am grateful for his commitment and continued dedication to the company."

About Sherri Luther

Ms. Luther has more than 30 years of strategic and financial operations experience, with an expertise in financial reporting, forecasting, internal audit, M&A, treasury, investor relations, operations and global supply chain management. Prior to joining Lattice in 2019, Ms. Luther worked at Coherent, Inc. for 16 years, including as Corporate Vice President of Finance. Previously Ms. Luther had senior finance and accounting roles at companies including Quantum, Ultra Network Technologies and Arthur Andersen.

Ms. Luther is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and graduated from the Executive MBA Program at Stanford University Graduate School of Business. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, with a dual major in Accounting and Finance, from Wright State University. She serves on the Board of Directors of Silicon Labs and is also NACD (National Association of Corporate Directors) Directorship Certified.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

