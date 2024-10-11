Bank7 Corp. Announces Q3 2024 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City -based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. "We are pleased to announce another record quarter of net income and EPS. Our properly matched balance sheet, disciplined approach to cost controls, and excellent credit quality continues to produce outstanding results" said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company."

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023:

Net income of $11.8 million compared to $7.9 million, an increase of 49.97%

Earnings per share of $1.24 compared to $0.85, an increase of 45.88%

Total assets of $1.7 billion compared to $1.8 billion, a decrease of 1.80%

Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.4 billion, an increase of 3.21%

PPE of $15.5 million compared to $14.4 million, an increase of 7.86%

Total interest income of $33.5 million compared to $31.7 million, an increase of 5.57%

Three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to three months ended June 30, 2024

Net income of $11.8 million compared to $11.5 million, an increase of 2.20%

Earnings per share of $1.24 compared to $1.23, an increase of 0.81%

Total assets of $1.7 billion compared to $1.7 billion, an increase of 3.42%

Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.4 billion, an increase of 6.32%

PPE of $15.5 million compared to $15.3 million, an increase of 1.61%

Total interest income of $33.5 million compared to $32.4 million, an increase of 3.24%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On September 30, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.64%, 12.93%, and 14.12%, respectively. On September 30, 2024, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.64%, 12.92%, and 14.11%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This earnings release contains the non-GAAP financial measure pre-provision pre-tax earnings ("PPE"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure in their analysis of the Company's performance. This measure adjusts GAAP performance to exclude from net income, income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and loss on sales and calls of available-for-sale debt securities.



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Calculation of Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Earnings ("PPE") (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 11,777

$ 11,524

$ 7,853 Income Tax Expense 3,719

3,731

2,351 Pre-tax net income 15,496

15,255

10,204 Add back: Provision for credit losses -

-

4,159 Add back: (Gain)Loss on sales/calls of AFS debt securities 4

-

7 Pre-provision pre-tax earnings 15,500

15,255

14,370

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



















Assets September 30, 2024

(unaudited)

December 31, 2023











Cash and due from banks $ 186,720

$ 181,042

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 8,715

17,679

Available-for-sale debt securities 65,160

169,487

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $17,873 and







$19,691 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,419,671

1,341,148

Loans held for sale, at fair value -

718

Premises and equipment, net 17,126

14,942

Nonmarketable equity securities 1,278

1,283

Core deposit intangibles 907

1,031

Goodwill 8,458

8,458

Interest receivable and other assets 32,407

35,878











Total assets $ 1,740,442

$ 1,771,666











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits







Noninterest-bearing $ 322,480

$ 482,349

Interest-bearing 1,201,736

1,109,042











Total deposits 1,524,216

1,591,391











Income taxes payable 427

302

Interest payable and other liabilities 11,637

9,647











Total liabilities 1,536,280

1,601,340











Shareholders' equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares







issued and outstanding: 9,341,267 and 9,197,696 at September 30, 2024







and December 31, 2023, respectively 93

92

Additional paid-in capital 100,760

97,417

Retained earnings 107,426

78,962

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,117)

(6,145)











Total shareholders' equity 204,162

170,326











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,740,442

$ 1,771,666







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2024

(unaudited)

2023

2024

(unaudited)

2023 Interest Income















Loans, including fees

$ 30,791

$ 28,880

$ 89,834

$ 81,117 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

177

159

675

270 Debt securities, taxable

303

699

2,266

2,106 Debt securities, tax-exempt

69

81

214

253 Other interest and dividend income

2,148

1,903

6,221

5,398

















Total interest income

33,488

31,722

99,210

89,144

















Interest Expense















Deposits

12,271

10,976

34,752

27,894

















Total interest expense

12,271

10,976

34,752

27,894

















Net Interest Income

21,217

20,746

64,458

61,250

















Provision for Credit Losses

-

4,159

-

5,645

















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

21,217

16,587

64,458

55,605

















Noninterest Income















Mortgage lending income

103

6

233

172 Loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities

(4)

(7)

(4)

(15) Service charges on deposit accounts

233

213

742

647 Other

3,345

795

7,881

1,668

















Total noninterest income

3,677

1,007

8,852

2,472

















Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits

5,333

4,910

15,740

14,299 Furniture and equipment

258

254

813

755 Occupancy

711

662

1,985

1,980 Data and item processing

498

424

1,437

1,280 Accounting, marketing and legal fees

218

14

582

491 Regulatory assessments

261

279

984

1,013 Advertsing and public relations

129

74

358

273 Travel, lodging and entertainment

87

85

270

255 Other

1,903

688

5,507

2,068

















Total noninterest expense

9,398

7,390

27,676

22,414

















Income Before Taxes

15,496

10,204

45,634

35,663 Income tax expense

3,719

2,351

11,045

8,457 Net Income

$ 11,777

$ 7,853

$ 34,589

$ 27,206

















Earnings per common share - basic

$ 1.26

$ 0.86

$ 3.73

$ 2.97 Earnings per common share - diluted

1.24

0.85

3.68

2.94 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,323,622

9,158,027

9,264,616

9,152,788 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,498,318

9,273,595

9,402,214

9,262,003

















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax expense of $515 and tax benefit of $485















for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively; net of tax expense















of $638 and $70 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively

$ 1,628

$ (372)

$ 2,025

$ 214 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses included in net income net of tax of $1 and $2















for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively; $1 and $4 for the















nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively

3

5

3

11 Other comprehensive income (loss)

$ 1,631

$ (367)

$ 2,028

$ 225 Comprehensive Income

$ 13,408

$ 7,486

$ 36,617

$ 27,431





Net Interest Margin



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

(unaudited)

2023



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$ 180,426

$ 6,896

5.09 %

$ 162,432

$ 5,668

4.67 % Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

103,507

2,266

2.92

152,702

2,106

1.84 Debt securities, tax exempt

17,468

214

1.63

19,828

253

1.71 Loans held for sale

281

-

-

115

-

- Total loans(1)

1,381,200

89,834

8.66

1,299,754

81,117

8.34 Total interest-earning assets

1,682,882

99,210

7.85

1,634,831

89,144

7.29 Noninterest-earning assets

39,499









22,560







Total assets

$ 1,722,381









$ 1,657,391

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 872,635

25,726

3.93 %

$ 812,962

20,346

3.35 % Time deposits

255,348

9,026

4.71

257,418

7,548

3.92 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,127,983

34,752

4.10

1,070,380

27,894

3.48 Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,127,983

34,752

4.10

1,070,380

27,894

3.48

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

395,822









420,356







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,219









10,496







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

408,041









430,852







Shareholders' equity

186,357









156,159







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,722,381









$ 1,657,391

































Net interest income





$ 64,458









$ 61,250



Net interest spread









3.75 %









3.81 % Net interest margin









5.10 %









5.01 %

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans





Net Interest Margin



For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2024

(unaudited)

2023



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$ 191,583

$ 2,325

4.81 %

$ 176,589

$ 2,062

4.63 % Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

51,172

303

2.35

151,174

699

1.83 Debt securities, tax exempt

16,889

69

1.62

19,430

81

1.65 Loans held for sale

250

-

-

232

-

- Total loans(1)

1,418,512

30,791

8.61

1,344,038

28,880

8.52 Total interest-earning assets

1,678,406

33,488

7.92

1,691,463

31,722

7.44 Noninterest-earning assets

40,002









23,407







Total assets

$ 1,718,408









$ 1,714,870

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 922,117

9,237

3.97 %

$ 823,331

7,733

3.73 % Time deposits

253,640

3,034

4.75

292,235

3,243

4.40 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,175,757

12,271

4.14

1,115,566

10,976

3.90 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,175,757

12,271

4.14

$ 1,115,566

10,976

3.90

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 332,487









$ 422,691







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,221









11,649







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

344,708









434,340







Shareholders' equity

197,943









164,964







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,718,408









$ 1,714,870

































Net interest income





$ 21,217









$ 20,746



Net interest spread









3.78 %









3.54 % Net interest margin









5.02 %









4.87 %

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

