Freitag, 11.10.2024
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
11.10.24
15:29 Uhr
1,610 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5602,16019:22
Dow Jones News
11.10.2024 18:49 Uhr
148 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Oct-2024 / 17:16 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
11 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               11 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      80,896 
Highest price paid per share:         138.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          137.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 137.7814p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,314,678 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,314,678) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      137.7814p                    80,896

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
2373               138.50      08:20:00          00071787280TRLO0      XLON 
3439               138.50      08:20:00          00071787281TRLO0      XLON 
1602               138.50      08:43:01          00071788010TRLO0      XLON 
3795               138.50      08:43:06          00071788012TRLO0      XLON 
517                138.00      08:43:07          00071788013TRLO0      XLON 
435                138.00      08:43:11          00071788014TRLO0      XLON 
2135               138.00      08:43:11          00071788015TRLO0      XLON 
2411               138.00      08:43:11          00071788016TRLO0      XLON 
5581               137.50      09:41:26          00071789962TRLO0      XLON 
410                137.00      09:45:03          00071790050TRLO0      XLON 
123                137.00      09:49:48          00071790183TRLO0      XLON 
1493               137.00      09:49:48          00071790184TRLO0      XLON 
1493               137.00      09:49:48          00071790185TRLO0      XLON 
1621               137.00      09:49:48          00071790186TRLO0      XLON 
2529               137.00      09:49:56          00071790196TRLO0      XLON 
2222               137.00      09:49:56          00071790197TRLO0      XLON 
124                137.00      09:49:56          00071790198TRLO0      XLON 
11013               137.50      11:48:48          00071794294TRLO0      XLON 
4951               137.50      11:48:49          00071794296TRLO0      XLON 
5633               137.00      11:49:22          00071794307TRLO0      XLON 
7685               137.50      11:49:22          00071794308TRLO0      XLON 
5358               138.00      13:59:04          00071797611TRLO0      XLON 
5816               138.50      14:34:43          00071798943TRLO0      XLON 
8137               138.50      14:34:43          00071798944TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  352528 
EQS News ID:  2007255 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2007255&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2024 12:16 ET (16:16 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.