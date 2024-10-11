DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-Oct-2024 / 17:16 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 11 October 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 11 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 80,896 Highest price paid per share: 138.50p Lowest price paid per share: 137.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 137.7814p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,314,678 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,314,678) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 137.7814p 80,896

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 2373 138.50 08:20:00 00071787280TRLO0 XLON 3439 138.50 08:20:00 00071787281TRLO0 XLON 1602 138.50 08:43:01 00071788010TRLO0 XLON 3795 138.50 08:43:06 00071788012TRLO0 XLON 517 138.00 08:43:07 00071788013TRLO0 XLON 435 138.00 08:43:11 00071788014TRLO0 XLON 2135 138.00 08:43:11 00071788015TRLO0 XLON 2411 138.00 08:43:11 00071788016TRLO0 XLON 5581 137.50 09:41:26 00071789962TRLO0 XLON 410 137.00 09:45:03 00071790050TRLO0 XLON 123 137.00 09:49:48 00071790183TRLO0 XLON 1493 137.00 09:49:48 00071790184TRLO0 XLON 1493 137.00 09:49:48 00071790185TRLO0 XLON 1621 137.00 09:49:48 00071790186TRLO0 XLON 2529 137.00 09:49:56 00071790196TRLO0 XLON 2222 137.00 09:49:56 00071790197TRLO0 XLON 124 137.00 09:49:56 00071790198TRLO0 XLON 11013 137.50 11:48:48 00071794294TRLO0 XLON 4951 137.50 11:48:49 00071794296TRLO0 XLON 5633 137.00 11:49:22 00071794307TRLO0 XLON 7685 137.50 11:49:22 00071794308TRLO0 XLON 5358 138.00 13:59:04 00071797611TRLO0 XLON 5816 138.50 14:34:43 00071798943TRLO0 XLON 8137 138.50 14:34:43 00071798944TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

