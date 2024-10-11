Comcast Corporation: Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / Comcast Corporation

All year long, Comcast NBCUniversal is proud to showcase the diversity and influence of Hispanic and Latino communities on American culture, entertainment, and more. This Hispanic Heritage Month, it is honoring the multi-layered and richly complex identities found within Hispanic and Latino communities with the company-wide campaign, "Celebrating All That We Are (Celebrando Todo Lo Que Somos)."

NBCUniversal and Telemundo's "Celebrating All That We Are (Celebrando Todo Lo Que Somos)" Campaign

NBCUniversal is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with "Celebrating All That We Are," (Celebrando Todo Lo Que Somos) a multiplatform, bilingual initiative commemorating the multifaceted identity of Hispanics across the U.S. For the fourth consecutive year, the campaign will be adopted across the entire portfolio of NBCUniversal channels and social networks to celebrate the rich diversity of the more than 62 million Hispanics living in the United States today. Keep up with all of NBCUniversal and Telemundo's Hispanic Heritage content by following the hashtags AllThatWeAre and TodoLoQueSomos.

Xfinity's Latino TV & Film Destination

All year long, Xfinity and NOW TV Latino customers on X1, Flex, and Xumo Stream Box can enjoy free access to thousands of on demand choices in both English and Spanish. This Hispanic Heritage Month, Xfinity is proud to announce a curated collection of bilingual and bicultural movies, TV shows, and more on X1, Stream, Flex, and Xumo Stream Box. The destination, "Celebrating All That We Are," includes unique programming that celebrates our multifaceted, multicultural identities: entrepreneurs, artists, athletes, philanthropists, and more, as well as what glues us together: our resilience, family roots, passion for food, and love for fútbol.

This year's collection features movies and specials curated by Comcast's in-house editor and content expert, Marcela Ramirez, as well as free content every week of the month as part of the "Free this Week" campaign. Check out which networks will be highlighted each week:

9/16: Sony Cine, RCN Novelas, and Canal SUR

9/23 :Kids Street en español, Vme Kids, Baby First en español, and Primo TV

9/30 : Cinelatino, FlixLatino, and Kanal D Drama

10/7: ViendoMovies, Televisión Dominicana, and VideoRola

Xfinity Viewing Recommendations & New Features

Philanthropist, producer, director, and award-winning actress Eva Longoria will serve as a guest editor, providing a selection of must-watch movies to enjoy this month. Additionally, award-winning actor and activist John Leguizamo and Olympic Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez will share their top picks. Xfinity customers can also check out exclusive interviews with John, Laurie, and award-winning DJ, producer, and musician Louie Vega, and view staff picks from our very own Unidos Employee Resource Group members.

The Network, a free, ad-supported streaming app on Flex, Xumo Stream Box, and coming soon to Xumo TV, is making its debut on X1. On The Network, customers can check out John Leguizamo's latest TV series, The Green Veil, a compelling drama which Xfinity is proud to offer as an ad-free viewing experience during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Black Experience on Xfinity premiered Two Beats, One Soul, a documentary that celebrates and explores the synergies of two cultures by recreating traditional Cuban sounds and rhythms in today's musical landscape on September 15. Created by powerhouse music producers Ray and Vivian Chew and Antonio Martinez, the film features Eric Benét, Louie Vega, and Latin Grammy Winner Sergio George.

Additional curations feature the best of what to watch from several of the Project UP community partners including the Hispanic Federation, UnidosUS, Esperanza, and Prospera, alongside nine films from the Philadelphia Latino Arts & Film Festival. And, until October 15, through the "Stream it Forward" program in partnership with Amazon Fire TV, Xfinity will sponsor a content hub with movies in Spanish and English that feature Hispanic leads in the cast or film production. Amazon will donate $1 for every hour streamed on this hub to our longtime partner organization, UnidosUS.

To access the above content and more, Xfinity customers can just say "Latino" into their bilingual Xfinity and Xumo Voice Remote.

Xfinity Rewards

Customers who join Xfinity Rewards during Hispanic Heritage Month can enter to win exciting perks like a Telemundo Center Behind the Scenes VIP Tour and tickets to WWE Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025. Members can also receive Fandango BOGO movie tickets when signing up for NOW TV Latino, enjoy $1 movies from the Hispanic Heritage Month collection, and get $10 to read the books behind top hit shows available with NOW TV Latino like Dime quién soy (Peacock), El tiempo entre costuras (HITN), Cantinflas biography (Sony Cine). For more information visit Xfinity.com/rewards.

Monumentalizing the Latino Heroes of Today

Xfinity will also celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this fall with a social media campaign recognizing three monumental Latinos for their achievements in elevating Latino culture, representation, and stories. Monuments will appear in unique locations across the country.

Comcast Newsmakers

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Comcast Newsmakers is spotlighting leaders committed to championing America's Hispanic community. Interviews focus on financial literacy education, farmworkers' rights, and efforts to increase funding and support of the LGBTQ+ Hispanic community. Featured guests include Amy Hinojosa of MANA, A National Latina Organization; Ron Estrada of Farmworker Justice; and Frankie Miranda of the Hispanic Federation. Interviews are available at ComcastNewsmakers.com, and Xfinity customers can say "Comcast Newsmakers" into their Voice Remote to watch.

Connection Through Creation

The Connection through Creation program highlights content creators who are using art and the Internet to create community, honor culture, and spark positive change. Stay tuned throughout the month to see inspirational artwork from Aldo Delara, Andrea Cira, and Fabiola Lara across Comcast's social media and Xfinity platforms.

Andrea Cira Fabiola Lara Aldo Delara Before moving to the US, Andrea Cira grew up in Mexico where she gained an appreciation for handmade crafts. She shares with Comcast how that influenced her to becoming a cut paper artist. Follow her @acirastudio. Watch the video above Fabiola Lara is an illustrator and content creator based in Philadelphia, PA. Using the Internet, she's been able to connect with other Latin American and Hispanic artists to help share their stories. Follow @fabioladraws for more. Watch the video above Oklahoma City-based photographer Aldo Delara embraces his Mexican heritage as he captures stunning landscapes and slices of life on film. Follow @aldodelara for more. Watch the video above

Digital Equity & Social Impact

Through Project UP, Comcast's comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and economic mobility, we are proud to partner with organizations that address digital-skills programming across the country. Nationally, it is working with UnidosUS and Hispanic Federation to fuel workforce training and digital-skills programs that address the digital divide and provide job seekers and small-business owners with the resources they need to advance their careers.

Locally, it is supporting Esperanza with providing and promoting digital resources and assistance to Spanish-language communities in North Philadelphia. In Florida and Georgia, it is partnering with Prospera, which works to educate Hispanic small-business owners on connectivity and strategies to help grow their businesses. It is also helping Encuentro cultivate a network of Spanish-language Digital Navigators who offer support services, affordable connectivity, device access, and critical digital-skill building to low-literacy Hispanic populations in New Mexico.

In addition to supporting digital equity initiatives, it is also investing in small businesses and innovators through Comcast RISE and Comcast LIFT Labs. These two teams recently joined forces to produce and release a three-part docuseries, Culture Capital. The docuseries showcases nine game-changing and diverse entrepreneurs who are laying the foundation for future founders and features conversations with an array of business owners and founders at all stages of the journey.

Featured in Culture Capital is Melinda Archuleta, founder of Bar Carlo, a full-service, neighborhood Mexican American restaurant in Portland, Oregon. Growing up in Southern California as a Mexican American, Melinda frequented Mexico with her family to connect to her heritage. Those experiences inspired her to explore the flavors of her culture. After working in various San Diego restaurants, Melinda had the opportunity to create Bar Carlo and quickly infused it with vibrant and authentic flavors that reflect her roots.

Learn more about Melinda's journey and Comcast RISE on Black Experience on Xfinity, Peacock, and the Xumo Play app.

Our Employees

Comcast employees are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month across the country with local and national employee-led events exploring the diversity of Latino cultures from cooking and dancing to professional development opportunities, allyship, and more.

As part of the DE&I Speaker Series, employees heard from astronaut and author, José Hernández on September 24. Jose shared his inspiring journey from migrant farmworker to NASA astronaut and offered insights into the complexities of his Latino American experience and the role of allyship in creating inclusive spaces.





