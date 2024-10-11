Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2024) - ExtraIntell Pty Ltd, an innovative force in AI-driven technology platforms, today unveils the DealWith AppSeries, a groundbreaking collection of AI-powered Virtual Lifestyle Assistants poised to transform how people navigate relationships and general life challenges. Leading the charge is the first release, DealWith MyPartner, a revolutionary AI-driven app designed to reshape the way individuals manage and enhance their personal romantic relationships.





Introducing DealWith MyPartner

In the U.S., relationship counseling services have seen a significant uptick, with 71% of couples in 2023 reporting struggles with major topics such as finances and household roles (Ours).

As relationship challenges continue to rise globally, ExtraIntell's DealWith MyPartner positions itself as an essential tool for anyone looking to improve their personal or professional relationships. Think of it as a virtual counselor in your pocket-for less than the cost of a cup of coffee per month.

According to studies, "Digital communication tools have led to a breakdown in face-to-face communication. Around 25% of couples report that they argue more online (via text, social media, etc.) than in person" (Psychology Today, 2023). Given the increasing influence of digital interactions on relationships, DealWith MyPartner offers a refreshing solution to help couples nurture and strengthen their bonds. By providing personalized, on-demand advice, it aims to be a lifeline for those navigating relationship conflicts.

A New Virtual Era of Relationship Management

"With DealWith MyPartner, we help couples navigate the complexities of their relationships in a safe, trusted environment," said Allen Didovich, CEO Founder of ExtraIntell. "Relationships today face more complexities than previous generations due to the influence of our digital world. Having an easy-to-access App like DealWith My Partner will help people of all walks of life immensely."

"At ExtraIntell, our goal is to provide couples with the tools they need to strengthen their relationships, both emotionally and practically. We understand that every relationship has its unique challenges, and we've built an app that learns from each user's journey to offer personalized solutions that go beyond generic advice. The app helps users by not only addressing common issues but also adapting to their individual experiences, providing tailored emotional support and solutions that make a real difference to their specific situations."

DealWith MyPartner is designed to provide couples with actionable insights, scenario-specific guidance, and communication tools that empower users to nurture healthier, more fulfilling relationships. The app's AI continuously learns and adapts to each user's unique relationship dynamics, offering at times, relationship-saving advice and support, at a price point to be available for everyone.

Key Features:

Tailored, Real-Time Advice: Unlike generic advice platforms, DealWith MyPartner analyses user input to deliver personalized recommendations that are meaningful and actionable.

AI-Driven Relationship Coaching: The app's AI engine taps into a vast database of relationship scenarios, offering expert advice for conflicts, communication breakdowns, and rekindling intimacy.

Continuous Learning: The more users engage with the app, the smarter and more precise it becomes, ensuring that the advice evolves with the relationship.

Actionable Tips Reminders: Small, daily actions can make a big difference. DealWith MyPartner sends users easy-to-implement tips and reminders for key dates, such as a birthday or anniversary, to maintain long-term relationship success.

Communication Enhancers: Whether it's breaking the ice or de-escalating a heated argument, the app includes features to help couples communicate with greater emotional intelligence and clarity.

Questions that topped the beta testing soft launch were:

Women:

How do I communicate my needs without feeling like I'm being too demanding? My partner seems distant lately-how can I reconnect with them? My partner has different opinions on where to send our son to school. How can we come to a compromise without sacrificing my son's education? How can I tell my partner to help out in the house without sounding like a nag?

Men:

How can I support my partner when they're stressed without overstepping? I'm not good at expressing emotions - she hates this. How do I explain this to her? My partner never wants to be intimate. How can I explain my needs without sounding disrespectful? My wife shops a lot online. How can I explain that money doesn't grow on trees?

Trans:

How can I navigate conversations about my gender identity with my partner in a way that brings us closer? My partner seems uncomfortable discussing my transition. How can we talk openly about it? We're dealing with intimacy issues after my transition. How can we rebuild our physical connection? My partner is having second thoughts about our relationship since I told them I am considering a transition. What can we do to work through this?

DealWith AppSeries: The Future of AI-Powered Lifestyle Management

The DealWith MyPartner app is the first in the DealWith AppSeries, a suite of Virtual AI Lifestyle Assistants designed to address various aspects of modern life. Upcoming titles include:

DealWith MyKids: Aimed at helping parents navigate the challenges of raising children in today's fast-paced world.

DealWith MyBoss: Offering professional advice to manage work relationships and career progression.

DealWith MySelf: A self-care assistant focused on mental wellness, personal development, and achieving life balance.

About ExtraIntell Pty Ltd

ExtraIntell is a leading technology solutions provider specializing in AI-driven product development and strategic consulting. Known for its commitment to innovation, ExtraIntell delivers intelligent, user-centric solutions across various industries, empowering businesses and individuals to achieve their full potential through AI and cutting-edge technology.

Download DealWith MyPartner today and experience the future of relationship management firsthand at www.dealwithapp.com.

