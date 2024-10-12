Anzeige
Samstag, 12.10.2024
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
WKN: A0M4YX | ISIN: CNE100000437 | Ticker-Symbol: USR
Shanghai Electric Showcases Green Energy Innovations at Enlit Asia 2024, Bringing Products Designed to Empower Malaysia for Green Transition

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) unveiled its latest energy innovations at Enlit Asia 2024, the leading conference and expo for the power and energy sector in Southeast Asia, taking place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from October 8th to 10th. Shanghai Electric showcased its comprehensive portfolio of energy innovations, with its exhibition booth featuring all-encompassing green energy technologies that highlight its latest achievements in clean coal power, solar energy, hydrogen power, and multi-energy technology, offering global attendees a glimpse into Shanghai Electric's state-of-the-art products designed to facilitate the global transition toward greener energy.

Shanghai Electric Showcases Green Energy Innovations at Enlit Asia 2024, Bringing Products Designed to Empower Malaysia for Green Transition.

In response to Asia's rapid solar power growth, Shanghai Electric's Power Generation Group showcased its latest Hency Solar products to meet the region's rising demand. Among these were the Creator 210R series heterojunction modules and the Pioneer 210R series TOPCon modules, that deliver a bifacial rate of up to 90% and a maximum output of 640W. The company also introduced its "Intellectual" and "Edgeless" series solar solutions that debuted at the 17th SNEC PV Power Expo, which prioritize safety, real-time optimization, and rapid maintenance for enhanced operational efficiency.

In the hydrogen energy sector, Shanghai Electric has brought its innovations across the entire hydrogen value chain, from production to storage, refueling, and utilization. At the booth, the company put on display its industry-leading alkaline water electrolysis and PEM water electrolysis technologies, with its newly launched next-generation Z series alkaline electrolyzers taking center stage that set a new industry standard with the maximum current density of 10,000A/m² and remarkably low DC energy consumption that hits 4.1kWh/Nm³ at 4000A/m.

On the energy storage front, Shanghai Electric presented a broad spectrum of advanced technologies, including compressed air storage, lithium battery storage, flow battery storage, flywheel energy storage, and molten salt thermal storage, which are equipped with features to empower utilities to provide reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity while ensuring long-term grid security and resilience.

During the exhibition, the company showcased an extensive range of core equipment and pioneering products, such as compressed air energy storage systems, molten salt heat storage, and exchange systems, as well as tailored solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial energy storage, along with UPS backup power supplies, all of which captivated the attention of visitors who engaged in discussions with Shanghai Electric for future partnerships and collaboration opportunities.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528529/WechatIMG1265.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/4962985/Shanghai_Electric_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghai-electric-showcases-green-energy-innovations-at-enlit-asia-2024-bringing-products-designed-to-empower-malaysia-for-green-transition-302274424.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
