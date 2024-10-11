Anzeige
11.10.2024 22:48 Uhr
First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Operating Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: FBSI) ("Company"), the holding company for Stockmens Bank ("Bank"), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $1,576,000 or $0.65 per share-diluted, compared to $1,635,000, or $0.68 per share-diluted for the comparable period in 2023. Year to date the Company reported net income of $4,859,000 or $2.00 per share-diluted compared to $5,158,000 or $2.12 per share-diluted for the same period in 2023.

Through conscientious management of interest rate risk and avoidance of debt securities, the Bank positioned itself well to navigate the unprecedented run up in interest rates. The increase in net interest income during the rate ramp period was sufficient to overcome persistent inflationary pressures on non-interest expenses. During the 2024 fiscal year, the Bank experienced a normalization of the interest rate environment while upward pressure on non-interest expenses continued. Despite this, the Bank has and will continue to meet it's expectations by maintaining strong earnings, efficiency, liquidity, and asset quality ratios for the 2024 fiscal year.

Consolidated total assets decreased 4.42% to $517.65 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $541.56 million on December 31, 2023. Since year end 2023, net loans increased 1.11% to $422.69 million, total deposits decreased 4.02% to $453.00 million, and GAAP capital increased 8.03% to $57.90 million.

The Bank meets all regulatory requirements for "well-capitalized" status.

About the Company

First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Stockmens Bank, a FDIC-insured commercial bank chartered by the State of Colorado that conducts business from its home office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and eight full-service Missouri offices in Mountain Grove, Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Crane, Hartville and Springfield, and full-service offices in Bartley, Nebraska and Akron, Colorado.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stockmens Bank, may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements" in its reports to shareholders, and in other communications by the Company, which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Such statements address the following subjects: future operating results; customer growth and retention; loan and other product demand; earnings growth and expectations; new products and services; credit quality and adequacy of reserves; results of examinations by our bank regulators, technology, and our employees. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance to differ materially from the expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services of the Company and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; the impact of changes in financial services' laws and regulations; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and the success of the Company at managing and collecting assets of borrowers in default and managing the risks of the foregoing.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any intent or obligation, to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Contact: Robert M. Alexander, Chairman and CEO - (719) 955-2800

First Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
2024 2023 2024 2023
Operating Data:
Total interest income$8,220 $7,441 $24,374 $20,611
Total interest expense 2,748 2,155 8,234 4,940
Net interest income 5,472 5,286 16,140 15,671
Provision for credit losses 200 141 543 572
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 5,272 5,145 15,597 15,099
Gain (loss) on sale of investments - - - -
Non-interest income 435 437 1,221 1,251
Non-interest expense 3,609 3,507 10,366 9,525
Income before taxes 2,098 2,075 6,452 6,825
Income tax expense 522 440 1,593 1,667
Net income$1,576 $1,635 $4,859 $5,158
Earnings per share$0.65 $0.68 $2.00 $2.12
At At
September 30, December 31,
Financial Condition Data: 2024 2023
Cash and cash equivalents
(excludes CDs)$49,348 $79,032
Investment securities
(includes CDs) 13,137 13,104
Loans receivable, net 422,687 418,044
Goodwill and intangibles 1,550 1,658
Total assets 517,648 541,561
Deposits 453,002 471,992
Repurchase agreements 1,952 836
Borrowings - 11,000
Stockholders' equity 57,895 53,592
Book value per share$23.85 $22.07

