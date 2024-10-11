Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 12.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Eine weltweite Kupferknappheit zeichnet sich ab: Warum Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) die Antwort sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRLS | ISIN: US1567271093 | Ticker-Symbol: 0S6
Tradegate
11.10.24
21:36 Uhr
3,100 Euro
+0,022
+0,70 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CERENCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CERENCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0303,13012:11
3,0643,09211.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.10.2024 23:06 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cerence Announces Equity Grant to Employee Under Inducement Plan Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (the "Company"), AI for a world in motion, today announced that, in connection with Brian Krzanich's recent appointment as Chief Executive Officer and President effective October 7, 2024, the Company granted Mr. Krzanich an initial equity award with a target aggregate value of $6 million, based on the average closing price of the Company's common stock over the trailing 20 trading days ending on the date of grant. Such award consists of 1,038,062 time-based restricted stock units and a target of 1,038,062 performance-based restricted stock units. The time-based restricted stock units will vest in three equal installments on each of October 7, 2025, October 7, 2026, and October 7, 2027, in each case subject to Mr. Krzanich's continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. The performance-based restricted stock units will be earned based on the achievement of Company performance metrics during the three fiscal-year period ending on September 30, 2027, subject to Mr. Krzanich's continued service with the Company through the date that the Company publicly issues its earnings release for fiscal year 2027. All of these awards were granted as an inducement material to Mr. Krzanich entering into employment with the Company pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world's leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, AI-powered interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers' digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence's track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and 500 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it's connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information

Investors: Rich Yerganian | Tel: 781-708-2801 | Email: richard.yerganian@cerence.com

Media: Kate Hickman | Tel: 339-215-4583 | Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.