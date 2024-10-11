Cerence Announces Equity Grant to Employee Under Inducement Plan Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (the "Company"), AI for a world in motion, today announced that, in connection with Brian Krzanich's recent appointment as Chief Executive Officer and President effective October 7, 2024, the Company granted Mr. Krzanich an initial equity award with a target aggregate value of $6 million, based on the average closing price of the Company's common stock over the trailing 20 trading days ending on the date of grant. Such award consists of 1,038,062 time-based restricted stock units and a target of 1,038,062 performance-based restricted stock units. The time-based restricted stock units will vest in three equal installments on each of October 7, 2025, October 7, 2026, and October 7, 2027, in each case subject to Mr. Krzanich's continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. The performance-based restricted stock units will be earned based on the achievement of Company performance metrics during the three fiscal-year period ending on September 30, 2027, subject to Mr. Krzanich's continued service with the Company through the date that the Company publicly issues its earnings release for fiscal year 2027. All of these awards were granted as an inducement material to Mr. Krzanich entering into employment with the Company pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.



