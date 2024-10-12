Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 12.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Eine weltweite Kupferknappheit zeichnet sich ab: Warum Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) die Antwort sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40NY5 | ISIN: CNE100006M58 | Ticker-Symbol: 1520
Tradegate
11.10.24
17:03 Uhr
10,380 Euro
+0,080
+0,78 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,21010,39011.10.
PR Newswire
12.10.2024 17:18 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Midea RAC Division: Midea Showcases the Latest Sustainable Technologies at Chillventa 2024, Pioneering Sustainable Path with Low Carbon Innovations

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From 8-10 October, Midea, leader in electro domestic and smart appliances, showcased its commitment to sustainability at Chillventa 2024. With a booth themed "Green Vision Blue Future," Midea highlighted its focus on low carbon, energy-efficient technologies. The event served as a platform for Midea to demonstrate its innovative solutions for advancing sustainable energy initiatives.


A standout at the exhibition was Midea's award-winning product, the CirQHP Indoor Hybrid. This innovative indoor hybrid heat pump solution garnered significant attention from industry professionals. Its compact design and indoor installation capabilities addresses the limitations of outdoor unit installations prevalent in the European market. This eliminates concerns about outdoor unit noise, space constraints and building regulations. The hybrid concept allows users to transition to more environmentally friendly heat pump technologies with lower initial investment costs. By integrating with existing home boilers, the system optimizes energy use, offering greater efficiency and economic benefits, while ensuring stable heating even in extremely low temperatures.

In addition, Midea introduced the CirQHP Multi-Hybrid solution, which combines a multi-split heat pump system. This marks the first integration of heating and cooling systems, offering enhanced possibilities for hybrid technology. The solution ensures more stable heating in winter and more comfortable cooling in summer.


Midea also unveiled the VETLE, a high performance heating unit capable of operating efficiently, even at temperatures as low as -40°C. This product targets the high-end market segment in Northern Europe, achieving A+++ energy efficiency for optimal heating performance.

The intelligence of Midea's products is best exemplified by the new AI-powered air conditioner, Solstice. Featuring their proprietary ECOMASTER technology, Solstice marks a major leap forward in inverter control, delivering over 30% extra energy savings without sacrificing comfort. At the event, Midea showcased Solstice's improved installation and maintenance features. Its innovative pull-down structure offers more operational space, enabling easier installation by loosening just one screw. The enhanced fan motor and PCB design streamlines the replacement process.

Midea's All-In-One Smart Energy Management System, MHELIOS, also received substantial attention. This system features a top-tier VDE-2510 certified energy storage battery, with software upgrades that impressed attendees. It offers comprehensive appliance and HVAC management, precise power control and optimized HVAC usage based on energy needs. MHELIOS AI enhances energy distribution by factoring in weather forecasts and household energy use, predicting consumption more accurately and creating optimal charging and discharging strategies based on dynamic tariffs. All these features are seamlessly integrated into the Midea SmartHome App, offering a single touchpoint for intelligent HVAC control, dynamic tariffs and virtual power plant integration.

At the event, Midea was honored with two prestigious awards from Euromonitor International, recognizing it as the world's No.1 R290 air conditioner and residential inverter air conditioner company for the second year running. Attendees explored Midea's full range of R290 products, including integrated units, split systems and heat pump water heaters, all of which use the eco-friendly R290 refrigerant. Midea's dedication to environmental protection is further evident in its sustainable smart home solutions, which utilize energy management systems to harness solar energy and employ heat recovery technology for energy recycling and reuse.

The exhibition also featured the highly acclaimed PortaSplit portable AC, a European bestseller endorsed by the Manchester City striker and treble winner Erling Haaland. Renowned for its versatility, powerful performance and ultra-quiet operation, PortaSplit has achieved widespread acclaim from local users and channel partners alike, making a big impression at the event.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528638/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528639/2.jpg

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529297/video.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/midea-showcases-the-latest-sustainable-technologies-at-chillventa-2024-pioneering-sustainable-path-with-low-carbon-innovations-302274502.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.