Mavenir Systems, Inc.: Mavenir Innovates with Intel to Integrate AI in Mavenir's Commercial Open RAN Software

Companies demonstrate enhancement of TDD mMIMO with AI beamforming models on Intel-Xeon processor-based hardware

NEW DELHI, India, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, is working with Intel to pioneer innovative AI/ML Open RAN solutions to improve challenging cell edge problems that impact user Quality of Experience.

Mavenir has made a significant breakthrough in Open RAN technology by collaborating with Intel to demonstrate an AI-enabled TDD 32TRX massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) solution. The company has successfully integrated Intel's RAN AI model for beam management and FlexRAN reference software with Mavenir's commercial mMIMO vDU software to deliver enhanced network performance and user experience. Intel's RAN AI model - trained on 3GPP channel model datasets - optimizes beam weights, direction, and number of layers to maximize UE throughput. The combined Mavenir and Intel solution is designed to improve performance in challenging radio environments - such as cell edges and high-rise building scenarios - and is applicable for both TDD and FDD deployments.

Bejoy Pankajakshan, Mavenir's Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, emphasized the significance of this technology integration, stating: "This latest collaboration between Mavenir and Intel highlights the compelling potential of AI/ML for enhancing Open RAN capabilities, promising greater network efficiency and an enhanced user experience. The integration of third-party innovative AI/ML algorithms with Mavenir's leading-edge commercial RAN software suite opens many exciting possibilities ahead to usher in faster innovation and advance the 5G Open RAN ecosystem. Our leadership in the Open RAN industry is enabling transformative partnerships such as our collaboration with Intel, which are paving the way for unique solutions to optimize network capabilities for the benefit of operators and end-users."

"Intel Xeon processors' integrated AI acceleration, combined with the Intel vRAN AI Development Kit, enables operators to run a variety of RAN AI workloads using the CPU-based equipment they already have," said Cristina Rodriguez, Vice President and General Manager of the Comms Solutions Group at Intel. "Our collaboration and demonstration with Mavenir highlight AI's significant potential to enrich customers' user experience and provide mobile operators with a competitive differentiator."

This AI-enabled beam management solution will be demonstrated at the upcoming India Mobile Congress (IMC2024) 15-18 October on Intel's stand, booth no. 3.3 in Hall 3.

*Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks today with cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions which are green by design, empowering operators to realize the benefits of 5G and achieve intelligent, automated, programmable networks. As the pioneer of Open RAN and a proven industry disruptor, Mavenir's award-winning solutions are delivering automation and monetization across mobile networks globally, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com.

Mavenir PR Contact:
Emmanuela Spiteri
PR@mavenir.com


