Gaudio Lab to Showcase Cutting-Edge AI Audio Technologies at GITEX 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaudio Lab, a leader in AI-driven audio technology, will participate in GITEX 2024, the largest technology exhibition in the Middle East, held in Dubai from October 14 to 18. At the event, Gaudio Lab will showcase its cutting-edge AI audio solutions, offering visitors the chance to experience the next generation of sound technology.

At GITEX 2024, Gaudio Lab will introduce several advanced AI-powered products, including:

- Gaudio Studio: An online service that precisely separates music into individual instruments, such as vocals, drums, guitar, bass, piano, and more.

- Gaudio Sing: A real-time karaoke service that transforms original songs into karaoke tracks. With features like pitch and tempo control, along with scoring, Gaudio Sing delivers a high-quality and enjoyable experience.

- Gaudio Studio Pro: Music Replacement: A solution for video creators to resolve music copyright issues. Using AI, it automatically separates tracks (e.g., music, dialogue, effects and replaces licensed music with royalty-free alternatives, while also handling mastering.

Visitors can find Gaudio Lab's booth in Hall 2 at the Korea Pavilion, where they will have the opportunity to experience the company's world-class audio separation technology firsthand.

Gaudio Lab has earned global recognition for its technological excellence, having won CES Innovation Awards for two consecutive years and being named a finalist at the SXSW Innovation Awards. At GITEX, the company plans to explore new business opportunities in the Middle East and expand its presence in Southwest Asia and Africa.

"GITEX is the largest tech event in the Middle East, and we see it as a key opportunity to showcase our innovative technology to potential clients and partners," said Hyun-Oh Oh, CEO of Gaudio Lab. "We aim to use this event as a gateway to expand not only in the Middle East but also into regions like Southwest Asia and Africa."

[About Gaudio Lab]

Gaudio Lab is a leading AI audio technology start-up that was founded in 2015 following the company's spatial audio technology for headphones was adopted as the binaural renderer for the ISO/IEC MPEG-H Audio standard in 2014. Ever since its establishment, the company has worked to develop technologies to deliver superior audio experiences wherever there is sound, gaining the attention and support from top global strategic investors such as Softbank Ventures, Samsung Venture Investment and Naver Corp. Across and between reality and virtual reality, Gaudio Lab's solutions will continue to provide optimized audio on a diverse range of platforms such as earbuds, smartphones, VOD, VR/AR, theaters, automotives and more. Gaudio Lab secured two consecutive CES Innovation Awards (2024/2023), finalist nominated for the SXSW Innovation Award 2024, adopted the ANSI/CTA international standard (2022), and obtained recognition through the adoption of the ISO/IEC MPEG-H international standard (2018, 2013). The company was also honored with the VR Awards for the Best VR Innovation Company in London (2017).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528544/Gaudio_Lab_Photos_attached_to_press_releases_20241010.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gaudio-lab-to-showcase-cutting-edge-ai-audio-technologies-at-gitex-2024-302273845.html