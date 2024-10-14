Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 42/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-10-14 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.12.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.10.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG 22.11.2024 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.10.2024 - Bigbank BIGB065034A Public offering TLN 18.10.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.10.2024 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Extraordinary TLN 31.10.2024 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.10.2024 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.10.2024 Civinity CIVB110025FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.10.2024 Eleving Group ELEVR Initial RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.10.2024 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T Extraordinary TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.10.2024 Attistibas finanšu institucija Coupon payment date RIG Altum ALTM013024A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.10.2024 Attistibas finanšu institucija Maturity date RIG Altum ALTM013024A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.10.2024 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.10.2024 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.10.2024 Coop Pank CPA Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.10.2024 RATO kredito unija RTOB120029FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.10.2024 Eleving Group ELEV095026A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.10.2024 Amber Grid AMG1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.