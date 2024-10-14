Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
14.10.2024 08:10 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 42/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-10-14 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER          EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.10.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
    31.12.2024                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  04.10.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Audited annual    RIG  
    22.11.2024                   report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  08.10.2024 - Bigbank BIGB065034A        Public offering   TLN  
    18.10.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  09.10.2024 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T       Extraordinary    TLN  
    31.10.2024                   General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    14.10.2024 Novaturas NTU1L          Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    16.10.2024 Civinity CIVB110025FA       Coupon payment date VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    16.10.2024 Eleving Group ELEVR        Initial       RIG  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    16.10.2024 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T   Extraordinary    TLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    17.10.2024 Attistibas finanšu institucija  Coupon payment date RIG  
          Altum ALTM013024A                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    17.10.2024 Attistibas finanšu institucija  Maturity date    RIG  
          Altum ALTM013024A                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    17.10.2024 VIRŠI-A VIRSI           Interim report, 9  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    17.10.2024 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA  Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.10.2024 Coop Pank CPA           Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.10.2024 RATO kredito unija RTOB120029FA  Coupon payment date VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.10.2024 Eleving Group ELEV095026A     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.10.2024 Amber Grid AMG1L         Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
