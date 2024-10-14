Juniper Research Identifies World's Most Sustainable Mobile Operators

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom, Oct. 14, 2024, the foremost experts in telecommunications markets, has named the world's leading network mobile operators for sustainability.



The new study scored operators on several factors, such as their breadth and depth of sustainability initiatives, the array of sustainable technologies adopted, and their success achieved so far.

The top 3 operators with the most impactful sustainability initiatives were:

KDDI (Japan) Deutsche Telekom (Germany) Verizon (US)



Juniper Research commended leading operator KDDI for its involvement in cloud technologies and circular economy strategies that focus on recycling network hardware. The operator reported that over 99% of disused network hardware was recycled in 2023. Additionally, the rising usage of cloud services has enabled KDDI to reduce its carbon emissions through automation, significantly reducing energy consumption. KDDI is also optimising datacentre operations and reducing the scale of physical networks through NFV (network function virtualisation), thus reducing energy consumption.

Cloud Computing: Most Impactful Sustainable Network Technology

The report identified cloud computing as the most impactful network technology in reducing carbon emissions, costs and energy consumption. With high levels of virtualisation across 5G and future 6G networks, the report predicts centralising and automating network functions via cloud platforms will enable operators to reduce their overall energy consumption by over 2,000TWh globally in 2025.

Research author Frederick Savage commented: "Cloud computing is an instrumental strategy for operators to improve efficiency and meet sustainability goals. Cloud's ability to dynamically allocate resources in real-time significantly reduces energy consumption, compared to the constant energy requirement from traditional networks."

About the Research Suite

The new research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of network operator sustainability initiatives, including insightful market analysis and in-depth forecasts for 60 countries. The report includes a dataset covering a five-year period, a 'Competitor Leaderboard', and an examination of current and future market opportunities.

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global telecommunications sector, and is retained by many of the world's leading network operators and communications platforms.

