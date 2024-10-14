

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 4-day highs of 1.0915 against the euro, 149.37 against the yen and 0.8587 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.0937, 149.13 and 0.8570, respectively.



Against the pound, the greenback edged up to 1.3041 from Friday's closing value of 1.3066.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback advanced to 4-day highs of 0.6722 and 0.6082 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6750 and 0.6109, respectively.



The greenback climbed to nearly a 2-1/2-month high of 1.3789 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.3762.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.08 against the euro, 154.00 against the yen, 0.87 against the franc, 1.29 against the pound, 0.66 against the aussie, 0.59 against the kiwi and 1.39 against the loonie.



