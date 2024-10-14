

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced recalls of Reser's Fine Foods' meal kits, as well as Enoki King Mushroom Farm's Enoki Mushroom, citing possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



Beaverton, Oregon-based Reser's Fine Foods' recall involves limited number of Bistro 28, Don Pancho branded meal kits, containing recalled chicken from outside ingredient supplier BrucePac.



Durant, Oklahoma-based BrucePac last week had called back around 10 million ready-to-eat or RTE meat and poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.



The newly recalled meal kits were distributed in various states, including AL, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MO, NE, NY, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, and WY.



Reser's Fine Foods is no longer using any ingredients from BrucePac's impacted facility. The company has offered a full refund for consumers who return the impacted meal kits to the store, also asking them not to consume any part of the kits.



Further, Ventura, California-based Enoki King Mushroom Farm has called back lot 4877 of its 5.3-ounce (150g) packages of Enoki Mushroom, a product of USA.



The recalled Enoki comes in a clear plastic package with UPC code 860011505600. The products were distributed from CA and NY through produce distributors or wholesalers to retail stores across the country.



The recall was initiated after routine testing by Maryland State Department of Health revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 5.3 oz package of Enoki.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled product so far, and the distribution of the product has been suspended.



Consumers who have purchased any package of Enoki with the code 4877 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar issues related to Listeria monocytogenes, River Falls, Wisconsin-based Jack and the Green Sprouts, Inc. earlier last week called back its 5 ounce packages of Alfalfa and Alfalfa Onion sprouts.



Further, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in August said six people have died and 14 others were hospitalized due to the latest multi-state outbreak of Listeria linked to meats sliced at Delis. It was the largest listeriosis outbreak since the 2011 outbreak linked to cantaloupe.



