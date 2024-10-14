Anzeige
SCIBASE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 08:24 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nomination Committee appointed for SciBase Holding's Annual General Meeting in 2025

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following people have been appointed as members of SciBase Holding's nominating committee for the Annual General Meeting in 2025:

Anders Bladh (Ribbskottet AB),
Fredrik Mattsson (Ejendals AB)
Dharminder Chahal (VanHerk Group),
Jesper Høiland (Chairman of the Board).

The appointments have been made in accordance with the instructions regarding principles for the appointment of the company nominating committee which were determined at the Annual General Meeting of SciBase Holding on June 13, 2024.

The Annual General Meeting of SciBase Holding AB (publ) will be held on May 21, 2025 in Stockholm.

Shareholders who wish to have an item considered by the nominating committee can do this in writing to SciBase Holding AB (publ), Att: Chairman of the Board, Box 3337, 103 67 Stockholm or by e-mail to info@scibase.com Att: Chairman of the Board (who is the convenor of the nominating committee).

Shareholders who wish to have an item considered at the Annual General Meeting can submit a request to the Board to this effect. Such a request for an item to be considered is to be sent to SciBase Holding AB (publ), Att: Chairman of the Board, Box 3337, 103 67 Stockholm, and must have been received by the Board no later than seven weeks before the Annual General Meeting, or otherwise in such good time that the matter, where necessary, can be included in the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting.

SciBase Holding AB (publ)

For more information, please contact:
Jesper Høiland, Chairman of the board, phone +45 612 207 30
Michael Colérus, CFO, phone +46 70 341 34 72
Certified Advisor (CA):
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65
E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing on early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reportsvisit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/nomination-committee-appointed-for-scibase-holding-s-annual-general-meeting-in-2025,c4050203

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4050203/3049755.pdf

2410 PR Nominating Com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nomination-committee-appointed-for-scibase-holdings-annual-general-meeting-in-2025-302274899.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
