Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
14 October 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 11 October 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           75,000     25,000 
                            EUR2.0450 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.7060 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.0150     GBP1.6880 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.0346     GBP1.7013

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,226,493 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,296      2.0150        XDUB     08:15:45      00029299882TRDU1 
526       2.0150        XDUB     08:15:45      00029299881TRDU1 
1,874      2.0150        XDUB     08:15:45      00029299879TRDU1 
579       2.0200        XDUB     08:35:31      00029300088TRDU1 
1,250      2.0200        XDUB     08:35:31      00029300087TRDU1 
1,425      2.0150        XDUB     08:44:32      00029300184TRDU1 
561       2.0150        XDUB     08:44:32      00029300185TRDU1 
724       2.0300        XDUB     09:40:34      00029300873TRDU1 
1,327      2.0300        XDUB     09:40:34      00029300872TRDU1 
2,057      2.0300        XDUB     09:54:41      00029301004TRDU1 
1,527      2.0350        XDUB     10:12:59      00029301290TRDU1 
200       2.0350        XDUB     10:12:59      00029301289TRDU1 
1,977      2.0300        XDUB     10:28:12      00029301447TRDU1 
787       2.0350        XDUB     10:45:33      00029301583TRDU1 
1,272      2.0350        XDUB     10:45:33      00029301581TRDU1 
3,075      2.0300        XDUB     10:49:08      00029301612TRDU1 
1,441      2.0300        XDUB     10:49:08      00029301611TRDU1 
1,149      2.0350        XDUB     11:36:39      00029302038TRDU1 
717       2.0350        XDUB     11:38:52      00029302072TRDU1 
1,870      2.0350        XDUB     11:39:22      00029302083TRDU1 
1,441      2.0350        XDUB     12:12:43      00029302390TRDU1 
369       2.0350        XDUB     12:16:40      00029302464TRDU1 
1,665      2.0350        XDUB     12:18:51      00029302483TRDU1 
49        2.0350        XDUB     12:20:54      00029302507TRDU1 
96        2.0350        XDUB     12:20:54      00029302506TRDU1 
1,687      2.0350        XDUB     12:23:11      00029302518TRDU1 
857       2.0350        XDUB     12:31:59      00029302610TRDU1 
26        2.0350        XDUB     12:46:09      00029302753TRDU1 
1,745      2.0350        XDUB     12:48:30      00029302771TRDU1 
1,532      2.0350        XDUB     12:59:48      00029302900TRDU1 
953       2.0400        XDUB     13:13:01      00029303038TRDU1 
876       2.0400        XDUB     13:13:01      00029303037TRDU1 
834       2.0350        XDUB     13:33:26      00029303212TRDU1 
1,153      2.0350        XDUB     13:35:46      00029303241TRDU1 
1,196      2.0350        XDUB     13:42:15      00029303300TRDU1 
793       2.0350        XDUB     13:48:54      00029303348TRDU1 
1,963      2.0350        XDUB     13:57:25      00029303444TRDU1 
1,565      2.0400        XDUB     14:18:16      00029303665TRDU1 
290       2.0400        XDUB     14:18:16      00029303663TRDU1 
4,333      2.0450        XDUB     15:01:44      00029304600TRDU1 
1,250      2.0450        XDUB     15:01:44      00029304599TRDU1 
621       2.0450        XDUB     15:02:49      00029304733TRDU1 
1,250      2.0450        XDUB     15:02:49      00029304732TRDU1 
2,004      2.0450        XDUB     15:09:32      00029304854TRDU1 
890       2.0450        XDUB     15:18:16      00029304974TRDU1 
1,165      2.0450        XDUB     15:18:16      00029304973TRDU1 
881       2.0400        XDUB     15:20:06      00029304994TRDU1 
863       2.0400        XDUB     15:20:06      00029304993TRDU1 
1,876      2.0400        XDUB     15:20:06      00029304992TRDU1 
1,784      2.0400        XDUB     15:20:06      00029304991TRDU1 
1,789      2.0350        XDUB     15:35:51      00029305273TRDU1 
1,076      2.0350        XDUB     15:42:15      00029305422TRDU1 
697       2.0350        XDUB     15:42:15      00029305421TRDU1 
1,746      2.0350        XDUB     15:53:54      00029305781TRDU1 
1,874      2.0350        XDUB     15:56:13      00029305830TRDU1 
56        2.0350        XDUB     15:58:28      00029306002TRDU1 
2,008      2.0350        XDUB     16:18:20      00029306558TRDU1 
1,935      2.0350        XDUB     16:22:19      00029306618TRDU1 
2,178      2.0350        XDUB     16:25:45      00029306658TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
800       1.6880        XLON     08:15:45      00029299877TRDU1 
30        1.6880        XLON     08:15:45      00029299878TRDU1 
770       1.6880        XLON     08:15:45      00029299880TRDU1 
587       1.6880        XLON     08:15:45      00029299883TRDU1 
2,048      1.7020        XLON     10:11:36      00029301258TRDU1 
1,042      1.6980        XLON     10:18:48      00029301329TRDU1 
826       1.7040        XLON     11:39:22      00029302081TRDU1 
1,100      1.7040        XLON     11:39:22      00029302080TRDU1 
3,748      1.7020        XLON     11:39:22      00029302082TRDU1 
1,951      1.7020        XLON     14:07:13      00029303560TRDU1 
1,628      1.7020        XLON     14:07:13      00029303559TRDU1 
2,373      1.7040        XLON     14:18:16      00029303664TRDU1 
656       1.7060        XLON     15:02:00      00029304632TRDU1 
1,300      1.7060        XLON     15:02:00      00029304631TRDU1 
210       1.7020        XLON     15:25:22      00029305063TRDU1 
1,369      1.7020        XLON     15:25:22      00029305062TRDU1 
143       1.7020        XLON     15:25:22      00029305064TRDU1 
418       1.7020        XLON     15:25:22      00029305066TRDU1 
1,300      1.7020        XLON     16:27:59      00029306751TRDU1 
1,300      1.7020        XLON     16:27:59      00029306750TRDU1 
1,300      1.7020        XLON     16:27:59      00029306749TRDU1 
101       1.7020        XLON     16:27:59      00029306752TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  352532 
EQS News ID:  2007301 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2007301&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
