Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 14-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 October 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 11 October 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 75,000 25,000 EUR2.0450 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.7060 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.0150 GBP1.6880 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.0346 GBP1.7013

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,226,493 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,296 2.0150 XDUB 08:15:45 00029299882TRDU1 526 2.0150 XDUB 08:15:45 00029299881TRDU1 1,874 2.0150 XDUB 08:15:45 00029299879TRDU1 579 2.0200 XDUB 08:35:31 00029300088TRDU1 1,250 2.0200 XDUB 08:35:31 00029300087TRDU1 1,425 2.0150 XDUB 08:44:32 00029300184TRDU1 561 2.0150 XDUB 08:44:32 00029300185TRDU1 724 2.0300 XDUB 09:40:34 00029300873TRDU1 1,327 2.0300 XDUB 09:40:34 00029300872TRDU1 2,057 2.0300 XDUB 09:54:41 00029301004TRDU1 1,527 2.0350 XDUB 10:12:59 00029301290TRDU1 200 2.0350 XDUB 10:12:59 00029301289TRDU1 1,977 2.0300 XDUB 10:28:12 00029301447TRDU1 787 2.0350 XDUB 10:45:33 00029301583TRDU1 1,272 2.0350 XDUB 10:45:33 00029301581TRDU1 3,075 2.0300 XDUB 10:49:08 00029301612TRDU1 1,441 2.0300 XDUB 10:49:08 00029301611TRDU1 1,149 2.0350 XDUB 11:36:39 00029302038TRDU1 717 2.0350 XDUB 11:38:52 00029302072TRDU1 1,870 2.0350 XDUB 11:39:22 00029302083TRDU1 1,441 2.0350 XDUB 12:12:43 00029302390TRDU1 369 2.0350 XDUB 12:16:40 00029302464TRDU1 1,665 2.0350 XDUB 12:18:51 00029302483TRDU1 49 2.0350 XDUB 12:20:54 00029302507TRDU1 96 2.0350 XDUB 12:20:54 00029302506TRDU1 1,687 2.0350 XDUB 12:23:11 00029302518TRDU1 857 2.0350 XDUB 12:31:59 00029302610TRDU1 26 2.0350 XDUB 12:46:09 00029302753TRDU1 1,745 2.0350 XDUB 12:48:30 00029302771TRDU1 1,532 2.0350 XDUB 12:59:48 00029302900TRDU1 953 2.0400 XDUB 13:13:01 00029303038TRDU1 876 2.0400 XDUB 13:13:01 00029303037TRDU1 834 2.0350 XDUB 13:33:26 00029303212TRDU1 1,153 2.0350 XDUB 13:35:46 00029303241TRDU1 1,196 2.0350 XDUB 13:42:15 00029303300TRDU1 793 2.0350 XDUB 13:48:54 00029303348TRDU1 1,963 2.0350 XDUB 13:57:25 00029303444TRDU1 1,565 2.0400 XDUB 14:18:16 00029303665TRDU1 290 2.0400 XDUB 14:18:16 00029303663TRDU1 4,333 2.0450 XDUB 15:01:44 00029304600TRDU1 1,250 2.0450 XDUB 15:01:44 00029304599TRDU1 621 2.0450 XDUB 15:02:49 00029304733TRDU1 1,250 2.0450 XDUB 15:02:49 00029304732TRDU1 2,004 2.0450 XDUB 15:09:32 00029304854TRDU1 890 2.0450 XDUB 15:18:16 00029304974TRDU1 1,165 2.0450 XDUB 15:18:16 00029304973TRDU1 881 2.0400 XDUB 15:20:06 00029304994TRDU1 863 2.0400 XDUB 15:20:06 00029304993TRDU1 1,876 2.0400 XDUB 15:20:06 00029304992TRDU1 1,784 2.0400 XDUB 15:20:06 00029304991TRDU1 1,789 2.0350 XDUB 15:35:51 00029305273TRDU1 1,076 2.0350 XDUB 15:42:15 00029305422TRDU1 697 2.0350 XDUB 15:42:15 00029305421TRDU1 1,746 2.0350 XDUB 15:53:54 00029305781TRDU1 1,874 2.0350 XDUB 15:56:13 00029305830TRDU1 56 2.0350 XDUB 15:58:28 00029306002TRDU1 2,008 2.0350 XDUB 16:18:20 00029306558TRDU1 1,935 2.0350 XDUB 16:22:19 00029306618TRDU1 2,178 2.0350 XDUB 16:25:45 00029306658TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 800 1.6880 XLON 08:15:45 00029299877TRDU1 30 1.6880 XLON 08:15:45 00029299878TRDU1 770 1.6880 XLON 08:15:45 00029299880TRDU1 587 1.6880 XLON 08:15:45 00029299883TRDU1 2,048 1.7020 XLON 10:11:36 00029301258TRDU1 1,042 1.6980 XLON 10:18:48 00029301329TRDU1 826 1.7040 XLON 11:39:22 00029302081TRDU1 1,100 1.7040 XLON 11:39:22 00029302080TRDU1 3,748 1.7020 XLON 11:39:22 00029302082TRDU1 1,951 1.7020 XLON 14:07:13 00029303560TRDU1 1,628 1.7020 XLON 14:07:13 00029303559TRDU1 2,373 1.7040 XLON 14:18:16 00029303664TRDU1 656 1.7060 XLON 15:02:00 00029304632TRDU1 1,300 1.7060 XLON 15:02:00 00029304631TRDU1 210 1.7020 XLON 15:25:22 00029305063TRDU1 1,369 1.7020 XLON 15:25:22 00029305062TRDU1 143 1.7020 XLON 15:25:22 00029305064TRDU1 418 1.7020 XLON 15:25:22 00029305066TRDU1 1,300 1.7020 XLON 16:27:59 00029306751TRDU1 1,300 1.7020 XLON 16:27:59 00029306750TRDU1 1,300 1.7020 XLON 16:27:59 00029306749TRDU1 101 1.7020 XLON 16:27:59 00029306752TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 352532 EQS News ID: 2007301 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

