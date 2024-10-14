Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DLV9 | ISIN: FR0013233012 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IV
Tradegate
14.10.24
08:05 Uhr
1,656 Euro
+0,016
+0,98 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INVENTIVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVENTIVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6881,81209:10
0,0000,00008:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2024 08:46 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INVENTIVA: Inventiva announces Filing of 2024 Half-Year Report - Conditions for Accessing or Consulting the Report

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), October 14, 2024 - Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) ("Inventiva" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis ("MASH"), also known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"), and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the filing, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 of its Half-Year Report (the "2024 Half-Year Report") with the French financial markets authority, "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" ("AMF").

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 were prepared under the responsibility of the Board of Directors and approved by it on a going concern basis on October 14, 2024.

The financial information presented in the 2024 Half Year Report has not been qualified by the statutory auditors in their reports for the periods concerned. The statutory auditors' report on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 states that there is a material uncertainty related to events or circumstances that could affect the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The limited review report on the condensed consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2024 contains an emphasis of matter paragraph relating to the going concern assumption.

The 2024 Half-Year Report can be consulted on the Company's website at www.inventivapharma.com, in the "Investors" section, and on the AMF website at www.amf-france.org. Copies of the universal registration document, as amended, are also available free of charge, on request, from the Company's registered office at 50 Rue de Dijon, 21121 Daix, France.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH/NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva is currently advancing one clinical candidate, has a pipeline of two preclinical programs and continues to explore other development opportunities to add to its pipeline.

Inventiva's lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with MASH/NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva's pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients. As part of Inventiva's decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is also in the process of selecting a candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 90 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris

Contacts

Inventiva

Pascaline Clerc, PhD
EVP, Strategy and Corporate Affairs
media@inventivapharma.com (mailto:media@inventivapharma.com)
+1 202 499 8937		Brunswick Group
Tristan Roquet Montegon /
Aude Lepreux /
Julia Cailleteau
Media relations
inventiva@brunswickgroup.com (mailto:inventiva@brunswickgroup.com)

+33 1 53 96 83 83 		Westwicke, an ICR Company
Patricia L. Bank
Investor relations
patti.bank@westwicke.com (mailto:patti.bank@westwicke.com)

+1 415 513-1284

Attachment

  • Inventiva - PR - H1 2024 - EN - 10 14 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9348588b-2525-4850-9e5c-803ed07eefe8)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.