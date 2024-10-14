Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 08:54 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD): The "A Life Called Yunnan, Yi Embroidery to Beijing" Fashion Event Celebrated at Beijing's Bell and Drum Tower Square

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13, 2024, the "A Life Called Yunnan, Yi Embroidery to Beijing" event took place at Beijing's Bell and Drum Tower Square. Under the aegis of the Publicity Department of the CPC Yunnan Provincial Party Committee and China International Communications Group (CICG), the fashion show aimed to support the Global Civilization Initiative, highlight the significance of intangible cultural heritage in national attire, and encourage cultural exchange and mutual understanding among civilizations. The event was sponsored by the People's Government of Chuxiong Prefecture, Yunnan Province, and the China Center for International Communication Development of CICG, and hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Yunnan Province.

A key feature of the event was the unveiling of the Xinhua-Chuxiong Yi Embroidery Fashion Week Index, building on the success of the Xinhua-Chuxiong Yi Embroidery Industry Development Index launched in 2023.

The

Chuxiong Yi attire, a significant component of China's intangible cultural heritage and a traditional folk art dating back 1,700 years, was prominently displayed. The event spotlighted Chuxiong Yi embroidery, blending ancient cultural elements with contemporary fashion in a showcase that reflected the ongoing efforts in cultural heritage preservation and innovation.

The fashion show included 50 ensembles from three collections: traditional heritage garments, Luoyang Hanfu garments reflecting their resurgence in popularity, and contemporary designs that merge traditional and modern elements. The event, complemented by performances of national songs and dances, garnered widespread praise from both Chinese and international attendees. It also marked the debut of Chuxiong Yi embroidery at a landmark along the Central Axis of Beijing, an area known for its profound historical and cultural significance. The fashion show follows its appearance at major fashion weeks in Beijing, Shanghai, New York, Milan, and Paris.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529476/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-a-life-called-yunnan-yi-embroidery-to-beijing-fashion-event-celebrated-at-beijings-bell-and-drum-tower-square-302274934.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.