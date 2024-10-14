Anzeige
WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844 | Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
Sinch AB: Invitation to presentation of Sinch's interim report for the third quarter 2024

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, will publish its interim report for the third quarter 2024 on Wednesday 6 November 2024, at 07:30 CET. A conference call and a webcast will also take place at 14:00 CET where Sinch's CEO Laurinda Pang and CFO Roshan Saldanha will present the report. There will be a possibility to ask questions after the presentation.

Time for publication of the interim report
Wednesday 6 November 2024, at 07:30 CET

Time for conference call and webcast
Wednesday 6 November 2024, at 14:00 CET

Conference call dial-in details
If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. There will be an opportunity to ask questions during the conference call.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048793

Webcast and slide deck

The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast.

The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.com after publication.

Please also see investors.sinch.com/financial-calendar for other investor related events.

For further information, please contact
Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including many of the world's largest tech companies - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO: SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-sinch-s-interim-report-for-the-third-quarter-2024,c4049635

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/4049635/3047665.pdf

20241014 Invitation to Q3 2024_ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-sinchs-interim-report-for-the-third-quarter-2024-302274948.html

