Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C) (GGOV LN) Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Oct-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 11-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.864 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7520457 CODE: GGOV LN ISIN: LU1437016204 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1437016204 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GGOV LN Sequence No.: 352580 EQS News ID: 2007447 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 14, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)