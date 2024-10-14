Aker BP ASA: Third quarter 2024 trading update

LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) will publish its report for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, 30 October 2024. Today, the company provides preliminary production and sales figures for the quarter.?
Production and sales
The company's equity production for the quarter averaged 414.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd). This represents a decrease compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to planned maintenance activities at several fields, which were executed as scheduled. The net volume sold was 391.3 mboepd, due to an underlift in the quarter.
Volume (mboepd)
Q3-24
Q2-24
Net production
414.7
444.1
Overlift/(underlift)
(23.4)
16.7
Net volume sold
391.3
460.9
Of which liquids
345.0
398.2
Of which natural gas
46.4
62.7
-
Realised prices (USD/boe)
Q3-24
Q2-24
Liquids
80.3
83.1
Natural gas
63.5
57.2
Reporting date
The company will release its full report for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, at 06:00 CET. On the same day, at 08:30 CET, the management will present the results via a webcast, which will be available on www.akerbp.com/en. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.
Contact:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087
