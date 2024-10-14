ZTE Corporation: Turkcell and ZTE have achieved a world-first live test of 1.2 Tbps single wavelength transmission utilizing 800GE + 400GE client interfaces simultaneously

ISTANBUL, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, today announced the success of the world's first live test of 1.2 Tbps single wavelength transmission utilizing 800GE client interface with Turkcell. This milestone verifies that OTN equipment is ready for 800GE, the industry's largest client interface rate on live network.

As a pioneer in European optical network, Turkcell is dedicated to advancing network technology to meet the surging demand for network traffic, especially the booming new services like cloud computing, big data, and AI.

In this dynamic landscape, Turkcell and ZTE collaborated to test ultra-high-speed OTN transmission with 400GE + 800GE client-board and 1.2 Tbps line-board. The equipment could provide 2*400GE & 800GE client interface to satisfy more flexible scenarios. Compared with 400G solutions, the 1.2T solution provides higher bandwidth and transmission rates, significantly enhancing system capacity. Moreover, the solution supports network advancement to 1.6 Tbps.

ZTE continuously intensifies development efforts on the new-generation Tbit OTN solution, remaining dedicated to providing robust support for global operators' commercial deployment. This initiative aims to significantly boost the development of ultra-wide digital optical networks.

Prof. Dr. Vehbi Çagri Güngör, Chief Network Technologies Officer of Turkcell, said: "On our 30th anniversary, we proudly and honorably celebrate our leadership in technology as Turkcell. We are committed to meeting the ever-increasing capacity demands with 1.2 Terabit speeds and the use of 800GE + 400GE interfaces together within this huge capacity. From this perspective, we will continue to lead the industry through our technological collaboration with ZTE."

Peng Aiguang, Senior Vice President of ZTE, Chairman of Netas, said: "Today, we jointly witnessed the collaboration of between ZTE and Turkcell. This achievement not only showcases Turkcell's determination and foresight in exploring new technologies, but also reflects ZTE's nearly 30 years of extensive experience in optical transmission. Turkcell stands out as one of ZTE's pivotal global partners. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Turkcell and for three decades, Turkcell has been using advanced technology to make users' lives easier. Looking ahead, ZTE is committed to continually increasing its R&D investment, focusing on breakthroughs in key technologies, and providing cutting-edge solutions to support Turkcell in maintaining international leadership position."

