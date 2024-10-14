DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc (EMXC LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Oct-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.8738 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47724313 CODE: EMXC LN ISIN: LU2009202107 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXC LN Sequence No.: 352677 EQS News ID: 2007643 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

