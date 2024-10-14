Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Julien's Auctions: JULIEN'S AUCTIONS ANNOUNCES "UNDER DURESS: THE BANKSY ARCHIVE OF STEVE LAZARIDES AUCTION"

An Extraordinary Auction Featuring Over 150 Iconic Banksy Works and Rare Personal Artifacts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Julien's Auctions, the world-renowned leader in entertainment and celebrity memorabilia, is thrilled to present "UNDER DURESS: THE BANKSY ARCHIVE OF STEVE LAZARIDES," a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own over 150 of Banksy's most iconic works, personal items, and early career ephemera. This exclusive collection, curated by Banksy's longtime associate, gallerist, and photographer Steve Lazarides, will be offered in a live and online auction on Thursday, October 31st, 2024.

This extraordinary archive features some of Banksy's most famous visual artworks, including "Drill Rat," "Antenna Chimpanzee Head," "Laugh Now," "Bomb Hugger," "Love Is In The Air (aka Flower Thrower)," and "Girl With Balloon (aka Balloon Girl)," alongside rare and personal items such as Banksy's worn Puma "Turf War" sneakers, his original erotic art concept sketches, and a set of 15 burner phones used to communicate with Lazarides.

Highlighted works in the auction include:

  • A hand-cut "Drill Rat" stencil with Banksy's name attached (ESTIMATE: $100,000-$200,000)
  • A "Hooded Figure" original painting (ESTIMATE: $40,000-$60,000)
  • Banksy's well-worn Puma "Turf War" sneakers (ESTIMATE: $40,000-$60,000)
  • An original "Love Is In The Air" (aka Flower Thrower) proof print (ESTIMATE: $40,000-$60,000)
  • A handwritten Pictures on Walls (P.O.W.) mission statement, detailing Banksy and Lazarides' vision for affordable art (ESTIMATE: $10,000-$20,000)
  • A rare "Rude Snowman" Christmas card, humorously signed "Raymond Briggs" (ESTIMATE: $30,000-$50,000)

"This remarkable collection, kept by Steve Lazarides for decades, offers a unique glimpse into the evolution of Banksy's career and legacy," said Darren Julien, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Julien's Auctions. "For the first time, collectors and art enthusiasts have the chance to own some of the earliest and most defining works of the world's most elusive and influential street artist."

LIVE AUCTION DETAILS
Date: Thursday, October 31st, 2024
Location: Julien's Studios, 13007 S. Western Avenue, Gardena, CA 90249
Time: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

How to Bid:
There are four ways to participate in the auction:

  1. Bid online via Julien's Auctions website
  2. Bid by phone with an auction representative
  3. Bid in person at Julien's Auctions
  4. Submit absentee bids in advance

For more information or to register, visit juliensauctions.com or contact info@juliensauctions.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Mozell Miley-Bailey
(646) 653-3105
mozell@homagepr.com

Julien's Auctions

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3cWUKWjLIo
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510514/Juliens_Horizontal_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/juliens-auctions-announces-under-duress-the-banksy-archive-of-steve-lazarides-auction-302274879.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.