Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 10:12 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism: Zhejiang and Portugal Initiate Strategic Media Collaboration in Lisbon

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 11, 2024, officials from Zhejiang Province and Portugal gathered at the headquarters of Rádio e Televisão de Portugal (RTP) to sign a cooperation agreement, marking a significant step in cultural exchange between the two regions. The ceremony sets the stage for a collaborative program in film, television, and cultural initiatives.

Among the attendees were Zhao Cheng, Member of the Standing Committee of Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and Minister of Publicity, Chen Guangsheng, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Nicolau Santos, Director of RTP, and Hugo Figueiredo, Board Member of RTP.

Zhejiang International Communication Center and RTP have entered into a cooperation agreement regarding the distribution of the Zhejiang-produced TV series "Just in Time" in Portugal. In the presence of the attending guests, representatives from Zhejiang International Communication Center and RTP signed a memorandum of cooperation.

This initiative not only aims to enhance the mutual appreciation of outstanding film and television productions from both locales but also seeks to strengthen industry ties and broaden the international reach of Zhejiang's "Chinese stories," resonating with European audiences and beyond.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zhejiang-and-portugal-initiate-strategic-media-collaboration-in-lisbon-302275005.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.