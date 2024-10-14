Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Dow Jones News
14.10.2024 10:13 Uhr
Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (INFB LN) 
Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
14-Oct-2024 / 09:41 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
DEALING DATE: 11-Oct-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 113.1026 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8074 
CODE: INFB LN 
ISIN: LU2418815390 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2418815390 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      INFB LN 
Sequence No.:  352780 
EQS News ID:  2007865 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2007865&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2024 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
