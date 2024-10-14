Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 10:30 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The 136th Canton Fair Global Promotion Events Successfully Held, Paving the Way for New International Market Opportunities

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 136th Canton Fair has successfully conducted a series of global promotion events across various countries in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. These events, aimed at strengthening Sino-foreign trade cooperation and enhancing the experience and satisfaction of participating enterprises, have set the stage for the upcoming fair and provided a platform for global businesses to stay updated on the latest developments and opportunities at the Canton Fair.


From August 26 to September 12, promotional events were conducted along three routes: Germany, Serbia, and Poland; Switzerland, Spain, and Italy; New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore. Each event attracted between 50 to 100 representatives from local business chambers, enterprises, and media, highlighting improvements in the exhibition theme structure, the quality of exhibitors, and the diversity of products at the 136th Canton Fair.

At the German promotion conference in Berlin, Zhang Sihong, Deputy Secretary-General of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, emphasized to build an all-year round Canton Fair and a Canton Fair that leads the market. In Italy's Rome session, Su Bin, Deputy Secretary-General of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, highlighted the prospects of Sino-Italian economic cooperation. During the Australian event in Melbourne, Finance Director of China Foreign Trade Centre Ma Fengmin invited local businesses to actively participate and showcase new products.

In Frankfurt, discussions were also held with Frankfurt Chamber of Commerce on promotion strategies, and a partnership agreement was signed with German-Asian Business Circle. In Milan, a partnership agreement was inked with the Italy-China Chamber of Commerce, followed by market research activities. During the promotion in Melbourne, research included visits to the Melbourne Convention Centre and major building material chain National Tiles, culminating in the signing of a "Trade Bridge" cooperation agreement with Airwallex.

The upcoming 136th Canton Fair will continue to optimize on-site service and enhance online platform functionalities, aiming to attract more high-quality buyers and broaden global market reach. As global economic integration progresses, the Canton Fair is committed to being an essential bridge linking Chinese businesses with global markets.

For more information about Canton Fair, please kindly visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529613/image_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-136th-canton-fair-global-promotion-events-successfully-held-paving-the-way-for-new-international-market-opportunities-302275010.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.