

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices continued to decline in September, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Producer and import prices dropped 1.3 percent year-on-year in September, slightly faster than the 1.2 percent decline in August. Prices have been falling since May 2023.



The producer price index dropped 0.2 percent annually in September, and import prices registered a decrease of 3.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices edged down 0.1 percent in September versus a 0.2 percent rise in August. The monthly decrease was driven by lower prices for mineral oil products.



