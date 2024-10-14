

Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 14.10.2024 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS LIONTRUST TARGET TO 660 (700) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS ENDEAVOUR MINING PRICE TARGET TO 2100 (2200) PENCE - 'BUY' - CITIGROUP CUTS COMPASS GROUP TO 'NEUTRAL' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 2650 PENCE - JPMORGAN CUTS RENTOKIL INITIAL PRICE TARGET TO 430 (450) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN RAISES BUNZL TO 'OVERWEIGHT' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 3980 (3660) PENCE - PEEL HUNT RAISES SPIRAX TO 'BUY' (HOLD) - PRICE TARGET 8300 PENCE - RBC CUTS HAYS PRICE TARGET TO 110 (125) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - UBS CUTS JOHNSON MATTHEY PRICE TARGET TO 1625 (1950) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS CUTS SYNTHOMER PRICE TARGET TO 205 (300) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS CUTS VICTREX PRICE TARGET TO 850 (1000) PENCE - 'SELL' - UBS RAISES PRUDENTIAL PRICE TARGET TO 1160 (1090) PENCE - 'BUY'



