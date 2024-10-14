

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell nearly 2 percent on Monday as China demand concerns overshadowed fears of a worsening conflict between Israel and Iran.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 1.6 percent at $77.75 in European trade while WTI crude futures were down 1.6 percent at $74.34.



Demand woes weighed on prices after China's weekend stimulus announcement contained no timetable, no amount, no details of how the money will be spent.



China's finance ministry flagged more fiscal stimulus over the weekend but left out key details on the overall size of the package.



Minister of Finance Lan Foan pledged to 'significantly increase' debt, offer subsidies to people with low incomes, support the property market and replenish state banks' capital, among other measures.



China's consumer inflation unexpectedly eased in September, while producer price deflation deepened, underscoring the need for further policy support to revive falling housing sales and other spending.



Also, new data showed China's exports and imports grew far less than expected in September.



On the geopolitical front, a Hezbollah drone hoodwinked Israel's much-vaunted Iron Dome air-defense system late on Sunday and killed four soldiers and injured 60 others.



An Israeli air attack on tents for displaced Palestinians inside a hospital complex in Gaza in the early hours today has killed at least four people and wounded at least 70.



