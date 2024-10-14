Anzeige
14.10.2024 11:42 Uhr
136th Canton Fair to Boost Global Trade with New Records in Exhibitors and Activities

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 136th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), set to take place from October 15 to November 4 in Guangzhou, China, will feature new records in exhibitors and activities. Spanning three phases with both online and onsite exhibition, the Fair aims to serve high-quality development and promote greater opening up.

Covering a total exhibition area of 1.55 million square meters, the Fair will feature approximately 74,000 booths organized into 55 exhibition sections. Over 30,000 companies are participating in the onsite exhibition, including 29,400 export companies, an increase of nearly 800 from the previous session. Among them, nearly 4,600 are first-time exhibitors.

Continuing its commitment to digital innovation, the Canton Fair will introduce 18 new functions for online attendance, including virtual avatars and Canton Fair App. The online exhibition has expanded significantly, with about 48,000 enterprises showcasing around 3.75 million products-marking a 60% increase in the number of companies and a 50% increase in products compared to the last session, aiming to promote brands globally through innovative ways such as dedicated product launches and live streaming.

The Fair will also host over 750 trade promotion events, marking a new milestone. These diverse activities aim to help companies gain insights into industry trends and international market dynamics, thereby enabling precise trade collaborations that align with business needs. Furthermore, the Fair will partner with global entities and leading multinational corporations to organize over 250 "Trade Bridge" matchmaking events across 65 countries and regions, including the United States, France, Brazil, Indonesia, Kenya, Australia and more. Around 400 Canton Fair New Collection Events will also take place, spanning 13 industries such as industrial manufacturing, electronics, home appliances, vehicles, and fashion.

Chu Shijia, Secretary General of the Canton Fair and Director General of the China Foreign Trade Centre, noted that as of October 9th, 125,000 overseas buyers have pre-registered for the 136th Canton Fair. 223 top global retailers have confirmed their participation, representing a 24% increase compared to the same period of the previous session. The attendance of overseas buyers underscores the global business community's trust in Chinese products,and the Canton Fair remains a vital bridge between Chinese manufacturers and global markets.

For more information about the Canton Fair, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529617/image_969985_7881190.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/136th-canton-fair-to-boost-global-trade-with-new-records-in-exhibitors-and-activities-302275052.html

