Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI)



14-Oct-2024 / 10:51 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 14 October 2024 Edison issues report on The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) Edison issues report on The Diverse Income Trust (LSE: DIVI) The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) is a member of the 18-strong AIC UK Equity Income sector. It has a differentiated multi-cap income strategy and therefore its performance can differ meaningfully from those of its peers. Managers Gervais Williams and Martin Turner at Premier Miton Investors are very bullish on the outlook for UK stocks, which they believe can outperform overseas mainstream equity indices due to very attractive valuations and income prospects. They note that with global profit margins at all-time highs and increased geopolitical tensions, there could be a change in investor behaviour, with increased demand for income rather than capital growth strategies, which have dominated the investment landscape for the last few decades. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



