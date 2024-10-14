Four Spacecraft have been Undergoing Integration and Testing at Redwire's State-of-the-Art Cleanroom Facility in Belgium

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that it is finalizing integration and preparing for delivery of two satellites for the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 mission later the in fourth quarter of this year. Simultaneously, Redwire has started spacecraft integration for two other ESA satellite missions, the Atmospheric Limb Tracker for Investigation of the Upcoming Stratosphere (ALTIUS) and one of the In-Orbit Demonstration and Verification (Horizon 2020 IOD/IOV) satellites, funded by the European Union, at its state-of-the-art facility in Kruibeke, Belgium.

Redwire's Belgium facility has emerged as a world-class satellite processing facility for major ESA missions. Redwire is the prime contractor for the ALTIUS and one of the ESA-European Commission Horizon 2020 IOD/IOV missions, which are built on Redwire's P200 platform and feature Redwire's third-generation Advanced Data and Power Management System avionics. For Proba-3, Redwire is responsible for spacecraft integration, testing, and the onboard computer. Redwire is also responsible for the integration, testing, and the development of one of the technology demonstration payloads: the 3D Energetic Electron Spectrometer, a high-fidelity 3D energetic electron spectrometer.

"It is a privilege to be supporting ESA and our other partners to advance these game-changing European space missions," said Erik Masure, President, Redwire Space Europe. "Redwire has a long and successful legacy of building satellites for important ESA missions, including previous PROBA missions, allowing us to work closely with ESA as well as a variety of other customers and partners across Europe to support critical scientific advancement and technological innovation happening around the world."

Redwire's Belgium facility has more than 40 years of spaceflight heritage developing spacecraft platforms and success delivering innovative technology for game-changing ESA programs. Redwire was the prime contractor for ESA's PROBA-1, PROBA-2, and PROBA-V missions, which have a combined flight time of nearly 50 years without failure. Leveraging its legacy of innovation and excellence, Redwire continues to support other game-changing ESA programs, including Skimsat, which will be a technology demonstrator for a small satellite platform designed to operate in very low Earth orbit; the International Berthing and Docking Mechanism for the lunar Gateway; and the Hera mission to study the Didymos binary asteroid system, which just launched successfully with Redwire's onboard computer.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire's proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire's approximately 700 employees working from 16 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

Disclaimer: The views expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Space Agency and/or the European Union.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014223368/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Emily Devine

Emily.Devine@redwirespace.com

+1 305-632-9137



Media Contact (Redwire Space Europe):

Marta Lebron

Marta.Lebron@redwirespace.eu

+32 3 250 14 50



OR



Investors:

investorrelations@redwirespace.com

+1 904-425-1431