14.10.2024 12:06 Uhr
Wirex Pay Innovates DeFi Space with Launch of Node Rewards in WPAY

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development for decentralized finance, Wirex Pay, incubated by the pioneering digital payments platform Wirex, has unveiled its state-of-the-art Wirex Pay Node Rewards Center. This innovative platform is set to revolutionize how Wirex Pay Node License holders manage and earn rewards.

Simplifying Decentralized Earnings

The introduction of the Wirex Pay Node Rewards Center marks a major leap forward in simplifying the earning process within the decentralized finance ecosystem. The center provides a consolidated, user-friendly platform for node delegation, earnings tracking, and rewards management, making it a game-changer for both seasoned and novice participants in the blockchain space.

Features Designed for Enhanced User Experience

The new Rewards Center offers several standout features designed to enhance the user experience significantly:

  • Rewards Dashboard: A comprehensive hub for real-time management of delegated nodes and earnings.
  • Node License Management: A seamless interface allows easy handling of node licenses, simplifying the delegation process.

Real-Time Earnings and Streamlined Rewards Management

The platform enables immediate earnings accrual, with rewards claimable after just a one-month vesting period, ensuring a steady income flow. This feature positions Wirex Pay at the forefront of delivering efficient and user-friendly solutions in the DeFi sector.

Effortless Integration and Management

Wirex Pay users can now effortlessly integrate their nodes into the Rewards Center, facilitating real-time tracking and management of their investments:

  1. Delegate: License holders delegate their nodes through a simple, three-step process.
  2. Track: The Rewards Dashboard provides continuous monitoring, allowing users to see their earnings unfold in real time.
  3. Claim: Post-vesting, rewards are easily claimable, putting users in full control of their digital assets.

A New Era for DeFi Users

The launch of the Wirex Pay Node Rewards Center represents not just a technological advancement but also a commitment to enhancing the DeFi user experience. By simplifying the complexities of digital asset management, Wirex Pay is setting new standards in the industry and inviting users to maximize their earning potential through innovative solutions.

Wirex Pay invites all Node License holders to experience the future of decentralized earnings by visiting the new Rewards Center and beginning their journey towards optimized digital asset management.

About Wirex Pay

Wirex Pay is a pioneering modular payment chain, incubated by Wirex and powered by Polygon's advanced Zero Knowledge (ZK) technology. This innovative platform seamlessly integrates traditional finance with blockchain, providing a decentralized, gasless, and on-chain payment infrastructure. Wirex Pay enables users to make instant, secure payments using a wide range of cryptocurrencies, all while maintaining full control over their assets.

| wirexpaychain.com |

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529684/DeFi_WIREX_PAY.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286023/4965572/Wirex_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wirex-pay-innovates-defi-space-with-launch-of-node-rewards-in-wpay-302275063.html

