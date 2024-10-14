Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 12:36 Uhr
Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited: PAAMC HK Honored with 3 Esteemed IAMAC Recommendations

SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Asset Management Association of China ("IAMAC") recently released the results of IAMAC Recommendations - Most Highly Regarded Insurance Asset Management Investment Partners 2023 ("IAMAC Recommendations"). Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK"), the offshore asset management arm of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd, is delighted to announce that for the 4th consecutive year, we have been recognized in the IAMAC Recommendations, attaining 3 distinguished recommendations this year.

PAAMC HK received accolades in the Overseas Business Partners category - the Most Highly Regarded Overseas Business Partners of China's Insurance Asset Management, Outstanding Overseas Trustees of China's Insurance Asset Management, and Outstanding Overseas Business Partners of China's Insurance Asset Management - Open Market Operations. Participants include 99 securities companies, public fund managers, futures companies as well as overseas institutions.

Celebrating its 10th year, IAMAC Recommendations is widely recognized as the most prestigious recommendations in the industry. Rooted in the principles of "Fairness, Justice, and Non-profit", this year's IAMAC recommendations results are analyzed through a multi-dimensional framework, integrating pertinent data and survey findings from over 160 insurance groups, insurance companies and asset managers.

Albert Wang, Head of Capital Markets and CIO of PAAMC HK, said: "We are immensely proud to receive these esteemed recommendations for the fourth year running. Thank IAMAC for this incredible recognition, which validates our team's strategic vision and adaptability in navigating a challenging landscape. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our valued insurer partners for their enduring trust and support, which inspires us to continually strive for excellence. We are eager to explore new investment opportunities and remain dedicated to delivering exceptional results and creating long-term value."

With strong capabilities in investment research and portfolio management, PAAMC HK stands out as a leading provider of global investment management solutions, encompassing equities, fixed income, ETFs, structured products, and alternative assets. Our robust client base, combined with our strong relationships with insurer partners in China, positions us well to leverage exciting collaborative opportunities ahead.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paamc-hk-honored-with-3-esteemed-iamac-recommendations-302275074.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
