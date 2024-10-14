Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2024
WKN: A0MQJ5 | ISIN: GG00B1RMC548
Berlin
14.10.24
12:40 Uhr
10,350 Euro
+0,850
+8,95 %
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 12:42 Uhr
Tetragon Financial Group Ltd - Statement Re: Press Speculation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

Tetragon Financial Group Limited Statement Regarding Press Speculation

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2024 -- Tetragon Financial Group Limited notes the recent media speculation concerning a potential transaction involving Equitix, which is part of TFG Asset Management, Tetragon's alternative asset management platform.

As we discussed in our 2023 Annual Report, the strong performance of Equitix, as well as other businesses on the platform, has enhanced the attractiveness of individual business transactions and other strategic opportunities as important ways of realising the value inherent in TFG Asset Management. As such, the strategy for TFG Asset Management with respect to Equitix will continue to include engaging with strategic partners and financial advisors to explore options for executing on transactions or partnerships that would take advantage of this value enhancement.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP. Find out more at www.tetragoninv.com.

Tetragon's non-voting shares are subject to restrictions on ownership by U.S. persons and are not intended for European retail investors.

Please see: https://www.tetragoninv.com/shareholders/additional-information.

Tetragon Investor Relations:

Yuko Thomas
ir@tetragoninv.com

Press Inquiries:

Prosek Partners
pro-tetragon@prosek.com
U.K. +44 20 3890 9193
U.S. +1 212 279 3115

This release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (2014/596/EU), or EU MAR, and of the UK version of EU MAR as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act (as amended).

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) under Section 1:107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act as an alternative investment fund from a designated state.


