ProLogium Debuted World's First 100% Silicon Composite Anode at the Paris Motor Show

PARIS, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogium Technology, the global leader in LCB-based next-generation battery innovation, premiered its 100% silicon composite anode battery today (October 14) at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. This cutting-edge battery technology, certified by TÜV Rheinland (Note 1), is also adopted in partnership with Germany's FEV Group to develop a next-generation battery pack, showcasing ProLogium's substantial progress in LCB commercialization and introducing an exciting new concept to the market.

"Our next-generation battery technology effectively addresses many of the challenges in the electric vehicle industry. Our goal is to be a game changer in the market, injecting new energy into the electric vehicle sector," stated Vincent Yang, ProLogium's Founder and Chairman.

The new battery system not only surpasses traditional lithium-ion batteries in energy density and charging efficiency but also addresses critical industry challenges. Its fast-charging capabilities help overcome the shortage of charging stations and improve the residual value of used vehicles. This debut marks ProLogium's accelerated progress towards the commercialization of lithium ceramic batteries, reinforcing its role in shaping the future of the industry.

Revolutionary 100% Silicon Composite Anode: Breaking Industry Barriers and Driving Innovation

ProLogium Technology's new 100% silicon composite anode significantly enhances energy density and fast-charging performance. The system achieves a volumetric energy density of 749 Wh/L and a gravimetric energy density of 321 Wh/kg, with projections to increase to 823 Wh/L and 355 Wh/kg by the end of 2024. Dr. Dmitry Belov, Chief Scientist of ProLogium Technology, stated: "Our new technology has broken through existing barriers. Since 2023, we've consistently outperformed our competitors, with the gap only growing larger, in both energy density and in fast-charging performance."

Compared to mainstream LFP batteries (under 200 Wh/kg), and NCM batteries (200 to 300 Wh/kg), ProLogium's LCB has already surpassed current lithium-ion batteries on the market, with the gap expected to widen by up to 77% by the end of the year. According to TÜV Rheinland test data, the battery charges from 5% to 60% in just 5 minutes and reach 80% in 8.5 minutes, an unmatched achievement in the competitive EV market. This advancement greatly reduces charging time and extends vehicle range, significantly enhancing overall performance.

Small Battery, Big Future: A Perfect Fusion of High Performance and Cost Efficiency



With its battery offering superior energy density and fast-charging capabilities, ProLogium has introduced the "Small Battery, Big Future" concept, which is set to revitalize the EV industry by offering a powerful blend of efficiency, performance, and sustainability.

With only 66% of the total energy capacity of current lithium-ion batteries (from 83 kWh to 55 kWh), ProLogium has cut vehicle weight by 300 kg, boosting both energy efficiency and driving range for an enhanced driving experience. This reduction in battery capacity also translates into lower carbon taxes and decreased initial vehicle costs.

Additionally, a 5-minute charge provides an approximate range of 300 kilometers, outpacing the industry's 30-minute average. This ultra-fast charging reduces wait times by 83.3%, improving efficiency and turnover rates while addressing pressing challenges of limited charging stations and long wait times.

Beyond above advantages, ProLogium's modular design allows for easier repairs and facilitates cell recycling, reducing maintenance costs and increasing the resale value of used electric vehicles. Together, these four features directly contribute to a reduced total cost of ownership (TCO), offering consumers a more affordable and sustainable EV solution.

The "Small Battery, Big Future" concept effectively tackles industry dilemmas such as low EV residual values, the inability to replace individual cells but the entire pack, and the environmental impact of scrapped vehicles. It paves the way for a more sustainable and efficient future in electric mobility, while ensuring consumers enjoy a seamless transition with the next-generation batteries.

Announcing Strategic Partnership with FEV

Another key highlight of this debut is the unveiling of ProLogium and FEV's strategic partnership at the Paris Motor Show, showcasing how the battery packs are integrated into electric vehicles. This collaboration marks ProLogium's progression from producing EV components to developing battery modules and packs, underscoring the company's substantial strides in commercialization. Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Global Vice President Electric Powertrain at FEV, stated: "Over the past two years, our collaboration has resulted in customized battery packs and concept designs that not only meet, but exceed regulatory standards and market demands. Due to the significantly increased energy density of the LLCB cell of 321Wh/kg, the energy storage system can be designed to be smaller and lighter for a vehicle with a targeted driving range, thus reducing power and space requirements. By combining ProLogium's visionary technology with FEV's engineering strengths, we are paving the way for the future of sustainable mobility."

Note: ProLogium Technology received certification from TÜV Rheinland, an internationally recognized testing organization, in March and May 2024, confirming the energy density of its next-generation lithium ceramic cells at 749 Wh/L (volumetric) and 321 Wh/kg (gravimetric), with a fast-charging capability from 5% to 60% in 5 minutes, and from 5% to 80% in 8.5 minutes.

About ProLogium

Founded in 2006, ProLogium specializes in lithium ceramic battery solutions for electric vehicles and various markets. With over 900 patents, it has delivered more than 8,000 next-generation battery samples to global automakers. Its first gigafactory, Taoke in Taiwan, will supply automakers in 2024, driving global capacity expansion. In May 2024, ProLogium opened its first overseas R&D center in Paris-Saclay, and its Dunkirk gigafactory project is advancing through public hearings, with construction expected by late 2024 or early 2025 and mass production set for 2027.

About FEV

FEV has always pushed the limits.

FEV is a globally leading engineering provider in the automotive industry and internationally recognized leader of innovation across different sectors and industries. Professor Franz Pischinger laid the foundations by combining his background in academia and engineering with a great vision for continual progress. The company has supplied solutions and strategy consulting to the world's largest automotive OEMs and has supported customers through the entire transportation and mobility ecosystem.

As the world continues to evolve, so does FEV.

That's why FEV is unleashing its technological and strategic expertise into other areas, applying its forward thinking to the aerospace and energy sectors. Additionally, its software and system know-how will enable the company to lead the way making intelligent solutions available to everyone. FEV brings together the brightest minds from different backgrounds and specialties to find new solutions for both current and future challenges.

