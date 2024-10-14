Anzeige
WKN: 868730 | ISIN: NL0000334118 | Ticker-Symbol: AVS
Tradegate
14.10.24
13:25 Uhr
580,20 Euro
+6,80
+1,19 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASM INTERNATIONAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASM INTERNATIONAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
580,60581,0013:42
580,60581,0013:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2024 13:10 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASM International NV: ASM informs the market about ASMPT announcement

Almere, The Netherlands
October 14, 2024, 1:00 p.m. CET

ASM international N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) informs the market that ASMPT, in which ASM has a shareholding of approximately 25%, today announced that it received a non-binding approach in relation to a possible privatization of ASMPT.

ASM is a shareholder in ASMPT Ltd.that its board has received a preliminary non-binding approach from an independent third party (the "Potential Offeror") in relation to a possible privatization of ASMPT. ASMPT further mentioned in its announcement today that discussions are at an early stage and that it has not reached any agreement with the Possible Offeror for any offer, and that there is no certainty that the preliminary non-binding approach will lead to an offer being made in relation to its shares.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics, pandemics and other risks indicated in the company's reports and financial statements. The company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com

Investor relations

Valentina Fantigrossi
T: +31 88 100 8502
E: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment

  • 20241014 ASM informs the market about ASMPT announcement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9140bedf-5f54-40b4-ac25-4858fe3530b8)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
